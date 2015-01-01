पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रांची में मौसम:आज छाए रहेंगे बादल, कल से सताएगी ठंड, तीन डिग्री गिरेगा पारा

25 मिनट पहले
बुधवार की सुबह रांची के मेन रोड का का कुछ ऐसा नजारा था।
  • शाम तक हो सकती है बारिश
  • गुरुवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने की संभावना है

मंगलवार शाम को हुई बारिश के बाद राजधानी में बुधवार सुबह से ही बादल छाए हुए हैं। सुबह को शहरी क्षेत्र में हल्की धुंध भी रही। सुबह से धूप नहीं निकली है। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के अभिषेक आनंद ने बताया बुधवार को पूरे दिन बादल छाए रहेंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि बारिश के भी आसार हैं।

मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के मुताबिक गुरुवार को आसमान साफ होते ही रांची के न्यूनतम तापमान में अचानक गिरावट आएगी। गुरुवार को तीन डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरने की संभावना है। मंगलवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 13.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। गुरुवार को शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहने की संभावना है।

कश्मीर-हिमाचल में बर्फबारी और वहां से आने वाली पछुआ हवा के कारण ठंड बढ़ रही है। अरब सागर में बने लो प्रेशर और राजस्थान में बने साइक्लोनिक सर्कुलेशन से बारिश हो रही है। मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र के मुताबिक सामान्यत: रांची में 15 दिसंबर के बाद ही पारा 15 डिग्री से नीचे जाता है। पूर्वानुमान रिपोर्ट के अनुसार झारखंड के उत्तर और उत्तर-पश्चिम क्षेत्र देवघर, दुमका, पाकुड़ के साथ धनबाद, गोड्डा, पलामू, लातेहार सहित आसपास के जिलों और मध्य हिस्सों बोकारो, रांची, गुमला, खूंटी, हजारीबाग में बारिश के साथ गर्जन की संभावना जताई गई है।

मौसम बदलने से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा मौसम के अचानक बदलने से खांसी-सर्दी बढ़ेगी। अगर खांसी बढ़ेगी तो ड्रोपलेट इन्फेक्शन का स्प्रेड होगा। इसके संक्रमण की क्षमता बढ़ेगी और अधिक लोगों के कोरोना संक्रमित होने का खतरा है। अगर कोई पॉजिटिव मरीज भीड़ में खांसता-छींकता है, तो यह खतरनाक साबित हो सकता है।

