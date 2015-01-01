पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फाउंडेशन डे:झारखंड असाधारण प्राकृतिक और मानव संसाधन का धनी- हरिवंश

रांची24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईआईएम रांची का 12 वां फाउंडेशन डे मनाया गया

आईआईएम रांची के नए कैंपस में मंगलवार को 12 वां फाउंडेशन डे मनाया गया। मुख्य अतिथि व विशिष्ट अतिथि ऑनलाइन माध्यम से इस कार्यक्रम से जुड़े। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत सरस्वती वंदना से हुई। मुख्य अतिथि उपसभापति राज्यसभा हरिवंश नारायण सिंह ने कहा कि झारखंड में असाधारण प्राकृतिक और मानव संसाधन और संस्थान हैं। झारखंड में आईआईटी, एम्स, आईआईएम रांची जैसे प्रमुख शिक्षण संस्थानों की स्थापना के साथ ही एक शैक्षिक केंद्र के रूप में अग्रणी स्थान पर होगा।

उन्होंने कहा कि आईआईएम रांची जैसी संस्थाओं का कर्तव्य है कि वे देश के युवाओं को व्यवसाय प्रबंधकों के रूप में खुद को सीमित करने के बजाय कई क्षेत्रों में नए उद्यम करने के लिए आवश्यक कौशल मुहैया कराएं। विशिष्ट अतिथि राजू बिस्ता ने कहा कि हमें हमेशा सीखते रहना चाहिए और कभी भी सीखना बंद नहीं करना चाहिए। संस्थान के डायरेक्टर ने कॉलेज के सफर के बारे में बताया। लाइब्रेरियन डाॅ. जयंत कुमार त्रिपाठी काे संस्थान के साथ 10 साल पूरे करने पर सम्मानित किया गया। इस अवसर पर विशिष्ट अतिथि संसद सदस्य और प्रबंध निदेशक सूर्या रोशनी लिमिटेड राजू बिस्ता, चेयरमेन बोर्ड ऑफ गवर्नेस आईआईएम रांची प्रवीन शंकर पांड्या, संस्थान के डायरेक्टर प्रो. शैलेंद्र सिंह आदि उपस्थित रहे।

