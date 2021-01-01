पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काम की खबर:रांची और पलामू में रोजगार कैंप का किया जाएगा आयोजन, 300 युवकों को मिलेगी नौकरी

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
इसके लिए jharkhandrojgar.nic.in पर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
  • रांची में 1 फरवरी और पलामू 4 फरवरी को लगेगा कैंप

रांची और पलामू में रोजगार कैंप का आयोजन किया जाएगा । रांची में जहां 1 फरवरी को तो पलामू में इसका आयोजन 4 फरवरी को किया जाएगा। इसके माध्यम से लगभग 300 बेरोजगार युवकों को अलग-अलग रोजगार से जोड़ा जाएगा। सुहब 11 बजे से शाम बाजार तक यह कैंप लगेगा।

रांची के आईटीआई परिसर हेहल और पलामू में इसका आयोजन नियोजन कार्यालय में ही किया जाएगा। यह पूरी तरह से प्राइवेट नौकरी होगी। इसमें इलेक्ट्रीशियन, सेल्स एसोसिएट और मशीन ऑपरेटर के पद पर नियुक्ति की जाएगी। यह नौकरी 18-30 वर्ष आयु वर्ग के बेरोजगार युवाओं की जाएगी। नियोजन निदेशालय ने बताया है कि चयनित युवाओं को 9 हजार से 15 हजार रुपए मासिक सैलरी दी जाएगी।

नियोजनालय का रजिस्ट्रेनश कार्ड अनिवार्य
नियोजन निदेशाल की ओर से जारी की गई सूचना के मुताबिक इस इंटरव्यू में वही शामिल हो सकेंगे जिनके पास नियोजनालय का रजिस्ट्रेशन कार्ड है। अगर अभी तक रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं है तो वे jharkhandrojgar.nic.in पर अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन करा सकते हैं। भर्ती कैंप में नियोजक को अपने सभी मूल प्रमाण पत्र, सभी प्रमाण पत्र की एक फोटो कॉपी और साथ ही 2 कॉपी बॉयोडाटा और 2 पासपोर्ट साइज फोटो लाना होगा।

