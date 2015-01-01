पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जीत का जश्न:आदिवासी/सरना धर्म कोड बिल पारित होने पर सरना समुदाय ने निकाली रैली; मांदर की थाप पर झूमे, आतिशाबाजी की

रांची4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक पर जश्न मनाते लोग
  • बिल पारित होने पर सरना समुदाय के लोग एक दूसरे को बधाई देते दिखे

आदिवासी/सरना धर्म कोड के प्रस्ताव को केंद्र सरकार को भेजने संबंधी प्रस्ताव बुधवार को विधानसभा से पारित होने पर रांची में सरना समुदाय के लोग जश्न मना रहे हैं। समुदाय के लोग मेन रोड के अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक पर जमा होकर झूमते दिखे। सभी नाचते-गाते यहां पहुंचे और ढोल, मांदर की थाप पर नाचते दिखे। इस दौरान उन्होंने आतिशाबाजी भी की।

ढोल-नगाड़े के साथ अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक पहुंचे सरना समुदाय के लोग।
ढोल-नगाड़े के साथ अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक पहुंचे सरना समुदाय के लोग।

खूब उड़ा गुलाल
बिल पारित होने के बाद समुदाय के लोग एक दूसरे को बधाई देते दिखे। साथ ही गुलाल लगाकर एक दूसरे को बधाई दी। जानकारी के मुताबिक, समुदाय के लोग रैली के रूप में अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक पर पहुंंचे। रैली विभिन्न संगठनों की तरफ से निकाली गई। इनके हाथों में तख्तियां दिखी, जिनमें अलग-अलग आदिवासी नेताओं की तस्वीर थी। इसके अलावा तख्तियों पर सरना धर्म कोड की मांग संबंधी नारे लिखे थे। लिखा था कि आदिवासी की यही पुकार, कोड चाहिए अबकी बार।

रैली के कारण मेन रोड में लगा जाम।
रैली के कारण मेन रोड में लगा जाम।

मेन रोड में जाम
रैली निकलने के कारण कुछ देर तक मेन रोड में जाम लग गया। अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक आने वाली हर सड़क पर गाड़ियों की लंबी कतार दिखी। हालांकि पुलिस ने मुस्तैदी से ट्रैफिक को कंट्रोल कर लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश में 5 तरह की ऑनलाइन पेमेंट सर्विस, गूगल-पे सबसे पॉपुलर, जानें ई-पेमेंट के फायदे - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें