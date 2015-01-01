पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल-कॉलेजों को आदेश का इंतजार:स्कूल-कॉलेज खोलने पर सहमति तो बनी लेकिन अभी तक स्कूल-कॉलेजों को नहीं मिला है आदेश

रांची30 मिनट पहले
10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं जल्द शुरू करने पर सहमति बनी थी। (फाइल)
  • स्कूल प्रबंधन ने कहा- जरूरी है शर्तों को जानना

नौ महीने के बाद स्कूल और कॉलेज खोलने की सहमति तो बन गई है लेकिन अभी तक इसे खोलने के संबंध में आदेश जारी नहीं किया गया है। स्कूल से लेकर कॉलेज तक सभी सरकारी आदेश का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। खबर लिखे जाने तक विभाग की तरफ से आदेश जारी नहीं किया गया है ऐसे में संभवतः गुरुवार को भी स्कूल बंद ही रहेंगे।

स्कूल के प्राचार्यों ने कहा कि जब तक सरकार की तरफ से आदेश जारी नहीं हो जाता है कि क्या- क्या निर्देशों का पालन करना है। किन-किन शर्तों को स्कूल खोलना है। तब तक स्कूल खोल पाना संभव नहीं है। उन्होंने बताया कि आदेश आते ही सभी अभिभावकों को इसका मैसेज दे दिया जाएगा।
RU के VC को प्रशासनिक आदेश का है इंतजार
रांची यूनिवर्सिटी के कुलपति रमेश पांडेय ने बताया कि जब तक प्रशासन की तरफ से इस दिशा में चिट्ठी जारी नहीं कर दी जाती है कॉलेज में ऑफलाइन पढ़ाई शुरू नहीं होगी। हमलोग चिट्ठी पर यकीन करते हैं और अभी तक इस संबंध में कोई भी चिट्ठी यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन को नहीं भेजी गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि इन दिनों चिट्ठी भेजने के कई माध्यम हैं लेकिन किसी भी माध्यम में फिलहाल इस तरह का कम्यूनिकेशन नहीं आया है।
रांची के DEO ने कहा-सरकारी आदेश का है इंतजार
रांची के जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी सह दक्षिणी छोटानागपुर के उप शिक्षा निदेशक अरविंद विजय बिलुंग ने बताया कि आदेश का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। अभी तक आफिशियली कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया गया है। जो भी आदेश आएगा वह निजी और सरकारी दोनों स्कूलों पर लागू होगा।
क्या बनी है सहमति
मंगलवार देर शाम सीएम ने आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग के साथ बैठक की थी। इसमें कुछ शर्तों के साथ अब 10वीं और 12वीं की कक्षाएं जल्द शुरू करने पर सहमति बनी थी। इसमें निर्णय लिया गया था कि लॉकडाउन के बाद से बंद पड़े स्कूलों व कॉलेजों में बुधवार को पढ़ाई की शुरुआत करने की अनुमति दे दी जाएगी

