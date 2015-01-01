पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Hemant Soren; Jharkhand School Opening Date 2020 | Hemant Soren Government Latest Announcement Update On 10th And 12th Class

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झारखंड में सोमवार से खुलेंगे स्कूल:सरकार ने जारी किया आदेश, पैरेंट्स की अनुमति से स्कूल आ सकेंगे 10वीं से 12वीं तक के स्टूडेंट्स

रांची5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
स्कूलों को ऑफलाइन के साथ ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी जारी रखनी होगी। (फाइल)
  • रजिस्ट्रेशन और फॉर्म भरने के लिए भी स्टूडेंट्स आ सकेंगे स्कूल

झारखंड के स्कूलों में नौ महीने से लटके ताले सोमवार से खुल जाएंगे। 10वीं से 12वीं तक के बच्चे स्कूल आ सकेंगे। सरकार ने गुरुवार को इस संबंध में आदेश जारी कर दिया है। इसके मुताबिक ऐसे स्कूल जो कंटेनमेंट जोन से बाहर हैं वे 10 वीं से 12वीं तक की ऑफलाइन पढ़ाई शुरू कर सकते हैं। सरकार की ओर से शर्त रखा गया है कि बच्चों को स्कूल बुलाने से पहले स्कूल प्रबंधन को अभिभावकों की अनुमति लेनी होगी।

इसके साथ ही शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से जारी दिशा-निर्देशों का भी पालन करना होगा। इस दौरान स्कूलों को ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई भी जारी रखनी होगी। इसके साथ ही सभी स्कूल अभिभावकों की अनुमति से विभिन्न बोर्ड परीक्षाओं के फॉर्म भरने व रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए भी छात्रों को स्कूल बुला सकते हैं। इस दौरान उन्हें सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग व कोविड के अन्य दिशा निर्देशों का पालन सख्ती से करना होगा।

मेडिकल कॉलेजों में भी सोमवार से शुरू होगी पढ़ाई
इसके साथ ही सोमवार से मेडिकल कॉलेज, डेंटल कॉलेज व नर्सिंग कॉलेज में भी पढ़ाई शुरू करने की अनुमति दी गई है। इसके अलावे तमाम सरकारी ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट भी सोमवार से खुल सकते हैं। इस दौरान सभी कॉलेजों को इस संबंध में UGC की ओर से जारी दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करना होगा। हालांकि राज्य सरकार के कॉलेजों में ऑफलाइन पढ़ाई कब से शुरू होगी, सरकार के आदेश में इसकी कोई स्पष्ट जानकारी नहीं दी गई है।

इन संस्थानों को भी ऑफलाइन क्लास की मिली अनुमति
श्री कृष्ण एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव ट्रेनिंग इंस्टीट्यूट, स्टेट इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ रूरल डेवलेपमेंट, पुलिस ट्रेनिंग कॉलेज फॉरेस्ट ट्रेनिंग स्कूल और झारखंड स्टेट स्पोर्ट्स प्रोमोशन सोसाइटी में भी ऑफलाइन क्लासेज की अनुमति सरकार के तरफ से दे दी गई है।

ओपन स्पेस में 300 लोग जमा हो सकते हैं
इसके साथ ही सोमवार से अब खुले मैदान में जगह के हिसाब से शादी या किसी धार्मिक कार्यक्रम में 300 लोगों के जमा होने की अनुमति भी सरकार की ओर से दे दी गई है। जबकि बंद हॉल में अभी भी हॉल की क्षमता से 50 फीसदी और अधिकतम 200 व्यक्ति ही एक साथ जमा हो सकते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें