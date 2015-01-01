पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रीगण ध्यान दें:30 नवंबर के बाद के बाद रांची से खुलने वाली ट्रेनों में लग सकता है ब्रेक, अभी केवल स्पेशल ट्रेनें चल रहीं

रांची35 मिनट पहले
30 नवंबर के बाद इसके आगे विस्तार का कोई नोटिफिकेशन फिलहाल रांची रेल मंडल को नहीं मिला है। -फाइल फोटो।
  • 30 तक ही है लगभग सभी ट्रेनों को चलाने की है अनुमति

रांची से अन्य शहरों में जाने वाली ट्रेनों में एक बार फिर से ब्रेक लग सकता है। रांची रेल मंडल के सीपीआरओ नीरज कुमार के मुताबिक, अभी लगभग एक दर्जन ट्रेन रांची से बिहार, बंगाल व मुंबई जैसे शहरों के लिए खुल रही हैं। ये ट्रेनें या ते स्पेशल हैं या पूजा स्पेशल हैं। इन्हें 30 नवंबर तक के लिए ही चलाया गया था। 30 नवंबर के बाद इसके आगे विस्तार का कोई नोटिफिकेशन फिलहाल रांची रेल मंडल को नहीं मिला है।
30 के बाद नहीं हो रहा है रिजर्वेशन
सीपीआरओ नीरज कुमार ने बताया कि इनकी बुकिंग भी 30 नवंबर तक ही की जा रही है। 30 के बाद इनकी बुकिंग इनेबल भी नहीं की गई है। पूजा स्पेशल ट्रेन की बुकिंग व्यवस्था को शुरू करने में भी कम से कम दो दिन का समय लगता है।

बसों का परिचालन डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट कमेटी तय करेगी
बसों का परिचालन जारी रहेगा या नहीं इस संबंध में पूछे जाने पर परिवहन विभाग के सचिव के रवि कुमार ने बताया कि इस संबंध में कोई भी निर्णय डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट कमेटी लेती है। वही तय करेगी कि बसों का परिचालन जारी रहेगा या बंद होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि रेलवे के संबंध में फिलहाल किसी प्रकार के पत्राचार की कोई जानकारी उन्हें नहीं है।

बाहर से आने वाले लोगों की नहीं हो रही जांच
राज्य में दोबारा से कोविड के मामले बढ़ने लगे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी यह मान रहा है कि लोगों के आने-जाने से इसमें और बढ़ोतरी होगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सचिव नितिन मदन कुलकर्णी ने भी इस बात को स्वीकार किया है कि जिस तरह से लोग अन्य राज्यों से झारखंड आ रहे हैं इससे कोरोना की संख्या में इजाफा हो सकता है। इसके बाद भी फिलहाल दूसरे राज्यों से आने वाले लोगों के लिए न ही जांच की व्यवस्था है और न ही उन्हें क्वारैंटाइन किया जा रहा है।

ये स्पेशल ट्रेन चल रहीं हैं

  • हटिया-लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनल (साप्ताहिक)
  • हटिया- यशवंतपुर (साप्ताहिक)
  • टाटा-यशवंतपुर
  • रांची-हावड़ा (प्रतिदिन)
  • रांची-पटना (तय तिथि के अनुसार)
  • रांची-जयनगर
  • रांची से आनंद विहार टर्मिनल (सप्ताह में दो दिन)
