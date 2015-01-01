पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सरकार सतर्क:देश के कई शहराें में काेराेना एक बार फिर बेकाबू, स्वास्थ्य सचिव ने कहा-39 हजार बेड तैयार रखें

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
दिल्ली, केरल और महाराष्ट्र समेत देश के कई शहराें में काेराेना एक बार फिर बेकाबू हाे गया है। झारखंड में भी त्याेहारी सीजन के बाद ठंड में काेराेना संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। इसे देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य सचिव डाॅ. नितिन कुलकर्णी ने राज्य में 31,100 आइसाेलेशन बेड, 4960 ऑक्सीजन सपाेर्ट बेड, 1866 आईसीयू बेड और 935 बेड के अलावा अतिरिक्त बेड भी तैयार रखने काे कहा है।

उन्हाेंने सभी डीसी काे अपने-अपने जिले में इसकी तैयारी रखने का निर्देश दिया है, ताकि 24 घंटे की नाेटिस पर अतिरिक्त बेड के साथ आइसाेलेशन सेंटर बनाया जा सके। स्वास्थ्य सचिव ने डीसी से कहा है कि अगले दाे महीने के लिए अपने जिलाें में काेराेना से संबंधित दवाओं के स्टाॅक के साथ पीपीई किट, ग्लब्स, एन-95 मास्क, टेस्टिंग किट और वीटीएम का पर्याप्त स्टाॅक रखें। जरूरत पड़ने पर दवाओं के लिए पहले ही नेशनल हेल्थ मिशन काे इसकी जानकारी दें।

