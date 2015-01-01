पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैप्टन कूल का कड़क अंदाज:कड़कनाथ पालेंगे धौनी, रूंडीपाड़ा की संस्था से रांची मंगवाए दाे हजार चूजे; 15 दिसंबर को मिलनी है डिलीवरी

  • धौनी के दोस्त तीन माह से संपर्क में थे, 2 लाख 60 हजार रु. में हुई डील

टीम इंडिया के कैप्टन रहे महेंद्र सिंह धौनी रांची के सिमलिया स्थित फॉर्म हाउस पर अब झाबुआ का कड़कनाथ पालेंगे। थांदला के पास रूंडीपाड़ा में आशीष कड़कनाथ मुर्गीपालन सहकारी संस्था के विनोद मेड़ा को उनके यहां से 2000 चूजों का ऑर्डर मिला है। विनोद 15 दिसंबर को इसकी डिलीवरी देने रांची जाएंगे। उन्हें उम्मीद है कि धौनी भी मिल जाएं। विनोद बताते हैं कि इस ऑर्डर के सिलसिले में वे तीन-चार महीनों से रांची के डॉ. एसएस कुल्डु के संपर्क में थे। वेटरनरी प्रोफेशन से जुड़े डॉ. कुल्डु और धौनी आपस में पुराने दोस्त हैं। इस डील को फाइनल करने में उनका काफी योगदान है।

वैसे तो विनोद देश में कई जगह कड़कनाथ लेकर जा चुके हैं, लेकिन ये ऑर्डर उनके लिए खास है। विनोद आगे बताते हैं कि धौनी के लिए प्रोडक्शन में पूरी सावधानी रखी है। एक महीने का चूजा 130 रुपए में बिकता है। धौनी ने दो हजार चूजों का ऑर्डर दिया है और 1 लाख 80 हजार रुपए जमा भी करा दिए। बाकी पेमेंट (80 हजार रु.) डिलीवरी के बाद होगा। वेटरनरी प्रोफेशन से जुड़े हैं कुल्डु: डॉ. एसएस कुल्डु वेटरनरी प्रोफेशन से जुड़े हैं, इसलिए उन्हें पशु-पक्षियों के बारे में अच्छी जानकारी है। उन्होंने बताया कि वे धौनी के पुराने दोस्त हैं। धौनी ने कड़कनाथ लेने की इच्छा जताई और ये काम उनके जिम्मे किया। झाबुआ कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में एक वैज्ञानिक उनके पुराने परिचित हैं। उनके माध्यम से विनोद से संपर्क हुआ।

हाई प्रोटीन और औषधीय गुणों वाला है कड़कनाथ
कड़कनाथ चटख काले रंग के मुर्गे की प्रजाति है। इसकी चोंच, कलंगी, नाखून, चमड़ी और जबान भी काली होती है। ये औषधीय गुणों वाला होता है। इसमें प्रोटीन काफी ज्यादा और वसा कम होते हैं। ओरिजनल ब्रीड की तलाश में लोग झाबुआ पहुंचते हैं। इसका जीआई टैग भी झाबुआ को मिल चुका है।

