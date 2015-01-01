पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनगणना प्रपत्र:जानिए, सन 1871 से 1951 तक के जनगणना प्रपत्र में आदिवासियों के लिए था अलग धर्म कॉलम, लेकिन 1961 के जनगणना प्रपत्र से कैसे हटा दिया गया

रांची26 मिनट पहले
  • 1961 के बाद लंबे संघर्ष का नतीजा है आज का दिन

सन 1871 से लेकर 1951 तक के जनगणना प्रपत्र में आदिवासियों के लिए अलग धर्म कोड था। 1961 के जनगणना प्रपत्र से साजिश के इसे तहत हटाकर अन्य धर्म की कोटि में डाल दिया गया। इसके बाद आदिवासियों के समक्ष धार्मिक पहचान का संकट खड़ा हो गया। इस कारण आदिवासियों का बड़ी संख्या में धर्मांतरण होने लगा। जनगणना प्रपत्र या फिर सरकारी दस्तावेजों में भी अलग धर्म कॉलम नहीं होने के कारण आदिवासियों को भी हिंदू, मुस्लिम, ईसाई, सिख, बौद्ध या फिर जैन में से किसी एक कॉलम में अपना धर्म दर्ज कराना पड़ा। इस कारण आदिवासियों की सही जनगणना नहीं हो पाती है। आदिवासियों को अपनी एक अलग धार्मिक पहचान दिलाने के लिए सर्वप्रथम अखिल भारतीय आदिवासी विकास परिषद के संस्थापक अध्यक्ष स्व. कार्तिक उरांव आगे आए।

उन्होंने पूरे देश के आदिवासियों को एकजुट करने के लिए बहुत कार्य किया। वह जानते थे कि पूरे देश के आदिवासियों को धार्मिक रूप से एक करना है, तो एक सर्वमान्य नाम का होना जरूरी है। इसलिए, उन्होंने आदिवासियों के लिए आदि धर्म का समर्थन किया और इसके लिए वे काफी प्रयत्नशील रहे। उन्होंने वर्ष 1968 से लेकर वर्ष 1969 तक इसको लेकर देश के विभिन्न राज्यों में आदिवासियों के विभिन्न समुदायों के बीच बहुत से बैठकें की तथा काफी विचार विमर्श किया था। इसी प्रकार वर्ष 1970 से लेकर वर्ष 1980 तक पड़हा दीवान भारत के भीखराम भगत ने भी आदि धर्म के लिए बहुत काम किया, वे आदिवासियों के लिए आदि धर्म हो इसके लिए उन्होंने बहुत प्रयत्न किए। इसके बाद पद्मश्री स्व. डॉ. रामदयाल मुंडा भी आदि धर्म कोड के समर्थक थे। उन्होंने आदि धर्म नाम का किताब भी लिखा था।

उन्होंने भी अलग आदि धर्म के लिए काफी प्रयत्न किया। वर्ष 2000 से राजी पड़हा सरना प्रार्थना सभा के बंधन तिग्गा और आदिवासी छात्र संघ के वर्तमान विधायक चमरा लिंडा द्वारा सरना धर्म कोड के लिए बहुत सारे आंदोलन किए गए। ये दोनों सरना धर्म के बड़े समर्थकों में से एक हैं। वर्ष 2003 मे पूर्व मंत्री देवकुमार धान एवं छत्रपति शाही मुंडा द्वारा सरना धर्म कोड के लिए आंदोलन शुरू किया गया। वर्ष 2015 मे देवकुमार धान के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर में धरना-प्रदर्शन कर प्रधानमंत्री एवं गृहमंत्री को सरना धर्म कोड के लिए मांग पत्र सौंपा गया था। जिसके जवाब में भारत के महारजिस्ट्रार के कार्यालय से 20 नंबर 2015 को पत्र आया, जिसमें कहा गया कि वर्ष 2011 की जनगणना में हमें 100 से अधिक जनजातीय धर्मों की जानकारी मिली थी।

सिर्फ झारखंड में ही 50 से अधिक धर्म जनगणना प्रपत्र में दर्ज किए गए हैं। ऐसे में सरना को अलग धर्म कोड देना व्यवहारिक रूप से संभव नहीं है, क्योंकि सरना को अलग धर्म कोड देने से ऐसी ही मांग अन्य समुदायों से भी उठेगी, जिसे रोका जाना चाहिए। इसलिए, अलग धर्म के रूप में सरना धर्म की मांग स्वीकार नहीं की जा सकती है। इस पत्र के मिलने के बाद देवकुमार धान ने पूरे देश के विभिन्न समुदायों के साथ दिल्ली समेत अन्य राज्यों में बहुत से बैठकें और राष्ट्रीय स्तर के सम्मेलन आयोजित किए। 9 सितंबर 2018 को गुजरात में आदिवासी समुदाय के विभिन्न प्रतिनिधियों के बीच आदिवासी धर्म पर सर्वसहमति बनी।

