याचिका:आधी सजा काट चुके लालू के सबूत देकर कोर्ट से मांगी जमानत, लालू की ओर से हाईकोर्ट में पूरक याचिका दायर

रांची3 घंटे पहले
  • इससे पहले काेर्ट ने लालू से पूछा था कि उन्हाेंने कैसे 42 महीने 7 दिन की सजा पूरी की
  • इसका जवाब 6 हफ्ते में देने काे कहा था

चारा घाेटाला मामले में सजा काट रहे लालू प्रसाद की ओर से आधी सजा पूरी करने का दस्तावेज हाईकाेर्ट काे साैंपा गया। इसमें कहा गया है कि लालू ने 42 महीने 7 दिन की सजा काट ली है। साथ ही उनकी जमानत याचिका पर जल्द सुनवाई के लिए सप्लीमेंट्री फाइल की गई। इसमें आग्रह किया गया है कि लालू प्रसाद स्वास्थ्य समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। इसलिए उन्हें जल्दी जमानत दी जाए। लालू के वकील प्रभात कुमार ने कहा-मुझे उम्मीद है कि अब जल्दी ही लालू की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई हाेगी। इससे पहले काेर्ट ने लालू से पूछा था कि उन्हाेंने कैसे 42 महीने 7 दिन की सजा पूरी की। इसका जवाब 6 हफ्ते में देने काे कहा था।

उधर, सीबीआई ने भी हाईकाेर्ट से कहा है कि लालू जिस मामले में जमानत मांग रहे हैं, उस मामले में सीबीअाई काेर्ट की ओर से मिली सजा की आधी अवधि पूरी नहीं हुई है। सीबीआई ने सीआरपीसी की धारा 427 का मामला भी उठाया। कहा-दुमका काेषागार से जुड़े मामले में लालू एक दिन भी जेल में नहीं रहे। किसी काे एक तरह के मामले में कई सजा मिलती है ताे इनमें स्पष्ट रहता है कि सभी सजाएं साथ-साथ चलेंगी।

