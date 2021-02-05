पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेल मैन्युअल उल्लंघन मामला:लालू के मेडिकल रिपोर्ट भी आज होगी पेश,  जेल से बाहर रहने वाले कैदियों के नए नियम की भी दी जाएगी जानकारी

रांची25 मिनट पहले
कोर्ट ने कहा था- एसओपी के प्रावधान सभी पर लागू होंगे, इसलिए उसी अनुसार एसओपी बननी चाहिए। (फाइल) - Dainik Bhaskar
कोर्ट ने कहा था- एसओपी के प्रावधान सभी पर लागू होंगे, इसलिए उसी अनुसार एसओपी बननी चाहिए। (फाइल)
  • लालू यादव को रिम्स के पेइंग वार्ड से निदेशक बंगला शिफ्ट फिर पेइंग वार्ड में शिफ्ट किया गया था

चारा घोटाला में सजायफ्ता आरजेडी सुप्रीमो लालू प्रसाद के जेल मैनुअल उल्लंघन के मामले की सुनवाई शुक्रवार को झारखंड हाईकोर्ट में होगी। सरकार की ओर से जेल से बाहर रहने वाले कैदियों के लिए एसओपी( नियम) कारा महानिरीक्षक को पेश करना है।

इस पर गृह विभाग को भी शपथपत्र दाखिल कर यह बताना होगा कि इस एसओपी को कब तक मंजूरी मिलेगी। लालू प्रसाद की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट भी रिम्स की ओर से कोर्ट में पेश की जाएगी। 22 जनवरी को जस्टिस अपरेश कुमार सिंह की अदालत ने इन सभी बिंदुओं पर शपथपत्र दाखिल करने का निर्देश दिया गया था।

पिछली सुनवाई के दौरान सरकार की ओर से जेल के बाहर कैदियों की सुरक्षा के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया गया था जेल से बाहर रहने वाले कैदियों के जो भी अभिरक्षा प्रभारी होंगे उन्हें रजिस्टर मेंटेन करना होगा। इस पर कोर्ट ने कहा कि अभी सुरक्षा की क्या व्यवस्था है। इस पर जेल प्रशासन की ओर से बताया गया कि रिम्स में अभी तीन शिफ्ट में सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात रहते हैं। विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए एक मजिस्ट्रेट की नियुक्ति भी की गयी है।

पिछली सुनवाई में कोर्ट ने कहा था- SOP स्पष्ट नहीं है
इस पर कोर्ट ने सवाल किया था कि मजिस्ट्रेट की नियुक्ति क्यों की गयी है। इससे प्रतीत होता है कि ज्यादा भीड़- भाड़ होती होगी। इस पर जेल प्रशासन का कहना था कि भीड़ नहीं होती है। अस्पताल परिसर में अगर कोई अप्रिय स्थिति उत्पन्न हो जाए, तो उससे निपटने के लिए मजिस्ट्रेट को प्रतिनियुक्त किया गया है।
इस पर कोर्ट ने कहा कि एसओपी में यह स्पष्ट नहीं है कि पुलिस के कोई वरीय अधिकारी निरीक्षण करने जाएंगे या नहीं। इसका प्रावधान क्यों नहीं किया गया है।

मुलाकातियों की भी नहीं दी गई थी स्पष्ट जानकारी
बाहर से भोजन लाने और मुलाकात करने वालों के बारे में भी स्पष्ट जानकारी एसओपी में नहीं दी गयी है। अदालत ने कहा कि कोई भी एसओपी किसी खास व्यक्ति के लिए नहीं बननी चाहिए। एसओपी के प्रावधान सभी पर लागू होंगे, इसलिए उसी अनुसार एसओपी बननी चाहिए। इस पर जेल प्रशासन की ओर से कहा गया कि वह प्रावधानों को और स्पष्ट कर संशोधित एसओपी तैयार कर गृह विभाग के पास मंजूरी के लिए भेजेगा। इसके लिए उसे दो सप्ताह का समय चाहिए। अदालत ने रिम्स प्रशासन की ओर से लालू प्रसाद की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट पेश नहीं किए जाने पर नाराजगी जतायी थी और रिम्स को लालू प्रसाद की मेडिकल रिपोर्ट पेश करने का निर्देश दिया था ।

फिलहाल दिल्ली के एम्स में चल रहा है लालू का इलाज
रिम्स में लालू की तबीयत अचानक ज्यादा बिगड़ जाने के कराण उन्हें 23 जनवरी को रांची के रिम्स से दिल्ली के एम्स में शिफ्ट किया गया था। फिलहाल वहीं उनका इलाज चल रहा है। वहां उनकी तबीयत में सुधार भी हो रहा है।

