अनदेखी पड़ ना जाए भारी:व्यवस्था का लीकेज, रूक्का डैम के गेट बंद है, फिर भी हर दिन उतना पानी बह रहा, जितना 1 माह शहर में आपूर्ति होती

रांची14 मिनट पहले
  • इसे नहीं रोका गया तो गर्मी से पहले हमारे पीने का पानी बह जाएगा

जल संसाधन विभाग ने लापरवाही की सारी हदें पार कर दी। शहर की 90% से अधिक आबादी को आपूर्ति करने वाला रूक्का डैम के 7 में 1 गेट में हैवी और 2 अन्य गेटों में भी लीकेज है, जिससे हर दिन 1 से 2 इंच यानी एक महीने आपूर्ति (30-35 एमजीडी) का पानी बह जा रहा है। इसे नहीं रोका गया तो गर्मी से पहले हमारे पीने का पानी बह जाएगा।

लीकेज है, पर 1 से 2 इंच पानी बहने का दावा गलत है। टेंडर निकाल दिया गया है। तीन दिनों में लीकेज ठीक करने का काम शुरू होगा।
-राजेश कुमार, ईई जल संसाधन

