पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:लाइट मेट्रो और इनर सर्कुलर रिंग रोड प्रोजेक्ट रद्द; फिर भी मास्टर प्लान में रखा, लोगों से मांगी आपत्ति

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • बिना सुधार के रांची के मास्टर प्लान 2037 के ड्राफ्ट को 7 जाेन में बांटकर नगर निगम ने दूसरी बार किया सार्वजनिक

रांची में अगले 17 वर्षों में बढ़ने वाली आबादी की जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए रांची के मास्टर प्लान 2037 को सात जोन में बांटकर जोनल डेवलपमेंट प्लान तैयार किया गया है। रांची नगर निगम ने जोनल प्लान के ड्राफ्ट को दूसरी बार सार्वजनिक करते हुए 31 दिसंबर 2020 तक लोगों से आपत्ति और सुझाव मांगा है। निगम ने जोनल डेवलपमेंट प्लान का जो ड्राफ्ट जारी किया है, उसमें काफी गड़बड़ी है। पिछली बार जारी ड्राफ्ट के बाद करीब 42 लोगों ने जो सुझाव और आपत्ति दर्ज कराई थी, उसे संशोधित किए बिना ड्रॉफ्ट जारी किया गया है। इस वजह से ऑर्किटेक्ट से लेकर अर्बन प्लानर और डेवलपर भी असमंजस में पड़ गए हैं।

दैनिक भास्कर ने जोनल डेवलपमेंट प्लान को द इंडियन इंस्टीच्युट ऑफ ऑर्किटेक्ट झारखंड चैप्टर के चेयरमैन संदीप झा और सीनियर ऑर्किटेक्ट सुजीत भगत से समझा किया। उन्होंने प्लान की स्टडी करके बताया कि इस ड्रॉफ्ट में नया कुछ नहीं है। संदीप झा ने कहा कि धुर्वा से एमजी रोड तक लाइट मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट को रद्द कर दिया गया फिर भी ड्रॉफ्ट में दिखाया गया है। धुर्वा में रांची स्मार्ट सिटी का दायरा बढ़ाकर 656 एकड़ कर दिया है, लेकिन ड्राफ्ट में अभी भी 341 एकड़ दर्ज है। भगत ने कहा कि शहर में 80% आदिवासी जमीन है, बावजूद 7 जोन में विकास की प्लानिंग समझ से परे है।

जोनल प्लान का ड्राफ्ट- स्मार्ट सिटी बनना है 656 एकड़ में, पर ड्राफ्ट अभी भी 341 एकड़ जमीन का

ऐसे जोन वाइज आएंगे क्षेत्र

  • जोन-ए : कचहरी, राजभवन, एमजी रोड, लालपुर का क्षेत्र आता है
  • जोन बी : कांके रोड व रातू रोड है, जो एजुकेशन हब प्रस्तावित है
  • जोन सी : न्यू सिटी एरिया बरियातू रोड व मोरहाबादी इलाका
  • जोन डी : जुमार नदी से बीआईटी मेसरा व बूटी बस्ती का क्षेत्र
  • जोन डी : जुमार नदी से बीआईटी मेसरा व बूटी बस्ती का क्षेत्र
  • जोन एफ : हिनू से एयरपोर्ट, मिक्स्ड यूज एक्टिविटी प्रस्तावित
  • जोन जी : धुर्वा व एचईसी शामिल है, जो एजुकेशन हब, इंडस्ट्रियल और आईटी हब में प्रस्तावित है

जोनल प्लान में ऐसे दिए गए सुझाव

  • सार्वजनिक परिवहन सिस्टम के लिए रिंग रोड से इनर सर्कुलर रिंग रोड को जोड़ने, इस पर बस रैपिड ट्रांजिट सिस्टम चलाने का सुझाव है।
  • जोन वन में धुर्वा से एमजी रोड होते हुए कचहरी तक लाइट मेट्रो चलाने। जोन टू में बूटी मोड़ से आईटीआई और जोन तीन में नामकुम तक मेट्रो चलाने का प्रस्ताव है।
  • मोरहाबादी से बरियातू रोड क्षेत्र में अभी 1.90 लाख की आबादी है। 2.50 लाख की आबादी को ध्यान में रखते हुए प्लानिंग की गई है।
  • बूटी में आईटी, टेक्सटाइल पार्क, सॉफ्टवेयर पार्क और मल्टीमीडिया सेंटर बनाने के साथ इसे इकोनॉमिक जोन (270 हेक्टेयर जमीन) के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा।

एक्सपर्ट ने बताईं 5 बड़ी खामियां...

सुजीत भगत, ऑर्किटेक्ट
सुजीत भगत, ऑर्किटेक्ट

1. मास्टर प्लान में अपर बाजार-श्रद्धानंद रोड सहित कई व्यवसायिक क्षेत्रों को आवासीय दिखाया गया। जोनल प्लान में भी इसे दूर नहीं किया गया। इस वजह से वहां व्यवसायिक भवन बनाने की अनुमति नहीं मिलेगी।

2. मास्टर प्लान में लाइट मेट्रो, इनर सर्कुलर रिंग रोड बनाने का सुझाव दिया गया। लेकिन, दोनों प्रोजेक्ट रद्द हो गए।

3. वर्ष 1983.के मास्टर प्लान की तरह रांची में 300 से अधिक वाटर बॉडी दिखाया गया है, जो मुश्किल से 50 बचे हैं।

4. शहर के अंदर सिर्फ एग्रीकल्चरल लैंड का नेचर बदला है। कागज पर लैंड यूज बदल गया है, लेकिन 80% जमीन आदिवासी है। उसकी खरीद-बिक्री नहीं हो सकती फिर आधारभूत संरचना कहां बनेगी।

5. जोन जी में 149 वर्ग किमी क्षेत्र में विकास का खाखा खींचा गया है। इसी क्षेत्र में एजुकेशन हब, इंडस्ट्रीयल एरिया और आईटी हब बनाने का सुझाव है, दूसरे क्षेत्र में कम। ऐसे में शहर का विस्तार कैसे होगा।

स्टेक होल्डर्स से वार्ता के बाद प्लान में होंगे सुधार...

नगर आयुक्त मुकेश कुमार ने कहा कि जोनल डेवलपमेंट प्लान के ड्रॉफ्ट में जो भी विसंगतियां हैं, उस पर आपत्ति-सुझाव देने का अंतिम मौका 31 दिसंबर तक दिया गया है। इसके बाद स्टेक होल्डर की बैठक बुलाकर समेकित रूप से चर्चा की जाएगी। उसी के अनुसार प्लान में संशोधन किया जाएगा। इसके बाद फाइनल प्लान तैयार करके सरकार को भेजा जाएगा।

जानिए... ऐसे दूर हो सकती हैं खामियां

संदीप झा
संदीप झा

द इंडियन इंस्टीच्युट ऑफ ऑर्किटेक्ट झारखंड चैप्टर के चेयरमैन संदीप झा ने बताया कि जोनल प्लान में कई गड़बड़ियां हैं। उसे समझने और दूर करने के लिए नगर निगम को एक टेक्निकल सेशन बुलाना होगा। इससे शहर के आर्किटेक्ट और अर्बन प्लानर शहर के नेचर के आधार पर अपनी बात रख पाएंगे। इसके अलावा जो लोग आपत्ति या सुझाव दे रहे हैं, उनके साथ अलग मीटिंग होनी चाहिए, ताकि आम लोग की बातों पर भी सुनवाई हो सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें