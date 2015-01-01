पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव:रांची के चौक-चौराहों पर बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के मतगणना का लाइव प्रसारण, राजद में उत्साह

रांची29 मिनट पहले
  • भाजपा के नेता और कार्यकर्ताओं को भी है रिजल्ट का इंतजार

बिहार में विधानसभा चुनाव का मतगणना जारी है। इसकी सरगर्मी रांची में भी दिख रही है। कोई चौराहों पर मतगणना का लाइव प्रसारण करा रहे हैं तो कोई अभी से ही लड्डू बनाने में जुट गए हैं। बीजेपी फिलहाल जहां रिजल्ट का इंतजार कर रही है तो राजद के कार्यकर्ता जीत की तैयारियों में जुट गए हैं।

कोकर चौक पर मतगणना का लाइव प्रसारण देखत लोग।
कोकर चौक पर मतगणना का लाइव प्रसारण देखत लोग।

मुंह मीठा कराने का भी है इंतजाम
राजद की तरफ से कोकर चौक पर एलईडी स्क्रीन से काउंटिंग के प्रसारण की व्यवस्था की गई है।राजद नेता अर्जुन यादव ने बताया कि पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं और लोगों को बिहार चुनाव की मतगणना के पल-पल का अपडेट देने के लिए व्यवस्था की गई है। जीत के बाद मुंह मीठा करने के लिए मिठाई की भी पूरी व्यवस्था की गई है।

लड्डू के साथ राजद के कार्यकर्ता
लड्डू के साथ राजद के कार्यकर्ता

जश्न की भी है तैयारी
पार्षद अर्जुन यादव ने बताया कि जीत के बाद पार्टी कार्यकर्ता रांची के अल्‍बर्ट एक्‍का चौक जाएंगे और वहां जश्‍न मनाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि उन्‍हें पूर्ण विश्‍वास है कि बिहार में तेजस्‍वी यादव के नेतृत्‍व में राजद की सरकार बनेगी।

