  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  • Lokayukta Said Despite The Order, The Files Of The Investigation Are Buried In The Departments For Years, There Is A Problem Due To Not Having An Own Investigating Agency

समस्या:लोकायुक्त बोले- आदेश के बावजूद विभागों में सालों तक दबी रहती हैं जांच की फाइलें, खुद की जांच एजेंसी नहीं होने से हो रही है परेशानी

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  
फाइल फोटो
  • लोकायुक्त सतर्कता जागरूकता सप्ताह को लेकर गुरुवार को आयोजित प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में बोल रहे थे

लोकायुक्त जस्टिस (रिटायर्ड) डीएन उपाध्याय ने भ्रष्टाचार को राज्य की प्रगति में सबसे बड़ा बाधक बताया है। कहा है कि एसीबी द्वारा पीई दर्ज करने की प्रक्रिया की जटिलता को सरल करने की जरूरत है। सवाल उठाते हुए कहा कि भ्रष्टाचार के खिलाफ राज्य की सर्वोच्च संस्था लोकायुक्त के आदेश के बावजूद जांच की फाइलें जब विभागों में वर्षों तक दबेंगी तो जनता किससे न्याय की उम्मीद करेगी। ऐसे मामलों की जांच में सरकारी तंत्र रुचि ही नहीं लेती।

लोकायुक्त सतर्कता जागरूकता सप्ताह को लेकर गुरुवार को आयोजित प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में बोल रहे थे। उन्होंने सीएम से लोकायुक्त को सशक्त करने का आग्रह किया है। कहा- सरकार के विभागों का सहयोग नहीं मिलने से उन्हें काम करने में कठिनाई हो रही है। लोकायुक्त को स्वतंत्र रूप से काम करने की शक्ति मिलनी चाहिए।

लोकायुक्त एक्ट संशोधन की फाइल 8 माह से लंबित

लोकायुक्त ने कहा कि राज्य में पांच दशक पुराने लोकायुक्त अधिनियम से लोकायुक्त कार्यालय संचालित हो रहा है। कानून के जानकार की मदद से उन्होंने स्वयं पुराने अधिनियम को संशोधित कर लोकायुक्त अधिनियम-2020 का प्रस्ताव फरवरी में सरकार को सौंपा था, लेकिन 8 महीने के बाद भी प्रस्ताव पर विचार नहीं किया जा सका है।

पीई की अनुमति देने में लग जाता है लंबा समय

उन्होंने कहा कि जिस मामले में लोकायुक्त एसीबी को पीई दर्ज कर जांच का आदेश देते हैं, एसीबी संबंधित मामले में मंत्रिमंडल निगरानी विभाग से अनुमति मांगता है। पीई के लिए अनुमति मिलने में लंबा समय लग जाता है। जब तक पीई दर्ज कर जांच की जाती है और फिर पुष्टि के बाद केस के लिए अनुमति मांगने व आरोप पत्र दाखिल करने में 10 साल लग जाते हैं।

