कार्रवाई:भाजपा विधायक रणधीर सिंह का आवास खाली कराने सुबह-सुबह पुलिस टीम के साथ पहुंचीं मजिस्ट्रेट

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  मजिस्ट्रेट से बाेले रणधीर- 48 घंटे में खाली कर देंगे आवास
  नवीन जायसवाल काे हाईकाेर्ट से कल तक के लिए स्टे ऑर्डर

सारठ के भाजपा विधायक और पूर्व कृषि मंत्री रणधीर सिंह सरकारी आवास खाली करने काे तैयार हाे गए हैं। शनिवार सुबह उनका सरकारी आवास एफ टाइप पशुपालन भवन, डोरंडा काे खाली कराने के लिए पुलिस के साथ पहुंची मजिस्ट्रेट शशि नीलिमा डुंगडुंग को उन्होंने बताया कि वह सामान पैक करवा रहे हैं। 48 घंटे के अंदर वे पूरी तरह से इस सरकारी आवास को खाली कर देंगे। हालांकि, वह बार-बार कहते रहे कि जिस नए घर में उन्हें जाना है, वह 8 दिसंबर काे ही खाली हुआ है। उसमें रंग-राेगन नहीं हुआ है।

वह अभी रहने लायक नहीं है, पर प्रशासन के सख्त रवैये के बाद उन्हाेंने अपने स्टाफ काे सामान पैक करने काे कहा। शाम में मूवर्स एंड पैकर्स की एक गाड़ी कुछ सामान लेकर देवघर रवाना हाे गई। शनिवार काे विधायक ने आवास खाली करने काे लेकर कड़ा बयान दिया था। उधर नवीन जायसवाल को हाईकोर्ट ने सोमवार तक के लिए स्टे दे दिया है।

घर पर पैक हाे रहा सामान, एक गाड़ी सामान लेकर देवघर रवाना

दीपक प्रकाश बाेले- बदले की कार्रवाई कर रही राज्य सरकार

जिस वक्त रणधीर सिंह के स्टाफ घर का सामान पैक कर रहे थे, उसी समय प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष दीपक प्रकाश, विधायक भानु प्रताप सिंह और प्रदेश मंत्री सुबोध सिंह गुड्‌डू पहुंचे। दीपक ने कहा कि हेमंत सरकार बदले की भावना से कार्रवाई कर रही है। दो दिन पूर्व खाली हुए घर में अचानक कैसे जा सकते हैं।

हाईकाेर्ट ने कहा- साेमवार तक जायसवाल काे बेदखल न करें
भाजपा के एक अन्य विधायक नवीन जायसवाल ने अब तक सरकारी आवास खाली नहीं किया है। उनके एफ टाइप फॉरेस्ट ऑफिसर कॉलोनी बंगला संख्या 2 को भी शनिवार को ही खाली कराना था। वह हाईकाेर्ट पहुंचे। हाईकाेर्ट ने साेमवार तक स्टे दे दिया। काेर्ट ने कहा कि नवीन काे साेमवार तक घर से बेदखल करने के कठाेर कदम न उठाएं। महाधिवक्ता ने एसडीएम राजीव रंजन काे पत्र लिखा कि हाईकाेर्ट में 14 दिसंबर तक सुनवाई जारी रहेगी। इसके बाद एसडीएम ने घर खाली कराने के मजिस्ट्रेट की प्रतिनियुक्ति आदेश काे रद्द कर दिया।

