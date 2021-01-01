पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Majlis Aja From 4 To 7 February At The Sunderd e Khak, Masjid Jafaria, Performed In The Cemetery Of Syed Tanveer Bangalore, A Philanthropist From Ranchi

सुपुर्द-ए-खाक:रांची के समाजसेवी सैयद तनवीर बेंगलुरु के कब्रिस्तान में किए गए सुपुर्द-ए-खाक, मस्जिद जाफरिया में मजलिस अजा 4 से 7 फरवरी तक

रांची2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
फाइल फोटो
  • सैयद तनवीर अनवर मशहूर पूर्व अधिवक्ता सैयद अनवर हुसैन के पुत्र थे

रांची के समाजसेवी सैयद तनवीर अनवर का इंतकाल बेंगलुरु में हो गया। जनाजे की नमाज के बाद बेंगलुरु के असकरी कब्रिस्तान में सुपुर्द ए खाक किया गया। मौलाना सैयद तहजीबुल हसन रिजवी ने कहा कि तनवीर अनवर समाजी खिदमत में बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लेते थे। शिया के मजहबी प्रोग्राम में इस घराने का बहुत अहम रोल रहा है। अनवर वकील से लेकर मंसूर अनवर, खुर्शीद अनवर, तनवीर अनवर, सैयद यावर हुसैन के कुर्बानियों का जितनी भी तारीफ की जाए कम है। रांची ने एक अनमोल रतन खो दिया।

जिसकी भरपाई बहुत मुश्किल है। सैयद तनवीर अनवर मशहूर पूर्व अधिवक्ता सैयद अनवर हुसैन के पुत्र थे। सैयद तनवीर की याद में मस्जिद जाफरिया रांची में चार दिवसीय मजलिस अजा का आयोजन 4 से 7 फरवरी तक होगा। 4 फरवरी के मजलिस को झारखंड राज्य हज समिति के सदस्य सह मस्जिद जाफरिया रांची के इमाम व खतीब मौलाना हाजी सैयद तहजीबुल हसन संबोधित करेंगे। 5 फरवरी को मौलाना उरुजूल हसन रिजवी, छह को मौलाना काशिद अब्बास हुसैनी और सात फरवरी को मौलाना सैयद नदीम असगर संबोधित करेंगे।

