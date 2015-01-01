पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कैसे रुकेगा कोरोना:मास्क जांच बंद, बिंदास घूम रहे होम आइसोलेशन में रहने वाले मरीज, राज्य में रोजाना मिलने वाले मरीजों में आधे रांची से, पर प्रशासन बेखबर

रांची3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्थिति भयावह- पॉजिटिव मरीजों की कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग भी कई माह से बंद
  • उनपर नजर रखने वाला सरकारी अमला चैन की नींद सो रहा है

राज्य में जितने मरीज रोजाना मिल रहे हैं, उनमें करीब आधे रांची से मिल रहे हैं। इसके बावजूद जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए संजीदगी नहीं दिखा रहे हैं। पॉजिटिव मरीजों में बढ़ोतरी के कारणों की दैनिक भास्कर टीम ने पड़ताल की। इसमें पता चला कि प्रशासन द्वारा बिना मास्क सड़कों पर घूम रहे लोगों की जांच बंद हो चुकी है। सुपर स्प्रेडर भी बैखौफ अपना कारोबार कर रहे हैं। होम आइसोलेशन में रहने वाले पॉजिटिव मरीज बाजार में घूम रहे हैं।

उनपर नजर रखने वाला सरकारी अमला चैन की नींद सो रहा है। पॉजिटिव मरीजों की कांटेक्ट ट्रेसिंग नहीं की जा रही है। कोरोना जांच अभियान जहां नवंबर के पहले सप्ताह में औसतन हर दिन 950 आरटीपीसीआर, 300 ट्रूनेट और 1600 एंटीजेन के सैंपल कलेक्शन हो रहे थे। वर्तमान में औसतन 550 आरटीपीसीआर, 250 ट्रूनेट और 1200 एंटीजेन टेस्ट के लिए सैंपल कलेक्ट हो रहे हैं। मतलब पहले की तुलना में जांच में कमी आई है।

चालान काटने में खानापूर्ति

होम आइसोलेशन में रहने वाले मरीजों पर नजर रखने में खानापूर्ति हो रही है। रांची में वर्तमान में 754 पॉजिटिव मरीज हैं। जिनमें से 307 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में रह रहे हैं। मगर बैरिकेडिंग नहीं होने के कारण पॉजिटिव मरीज के परिवार के सदस्य भी बाहर घूमते हैं, तो उन पर रोक नहीं लगा पा रही है। दूसरी ओर न मरीजों को देखने के लिए डॉक्टर उनके घर पर न विजिट कर रहे हैं और न ही मेडिकल किट दी जा रही है। इधर, रांची में 25 नवंबर से बिना मास्क के वाहन चलाने वालों का 500 रुपए का चालान काटना शुरू हुआ। शुरुआती दिनों में बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले पुलिसकर्मी का भी चालान कटा। मगर अब चालान काटने में खानापूर्ति होने लगी। पहले जितना एक दिन में चालान कट रहा था, अब चार दिन में भी उतना नहीं कट रहा।

बाहर से आने वालों का रिकार्ड नहीं

रांची में रोजाना अन्य शहरों व दूसरे राज्य से हजारों लोगों का आना जाना हो रहा है। मगर इनकी ट्रेसिंग नहीं हो रही है। िबहार से लौटने वालों में कोरोना के लक्षण ज्यादा दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

सैंपल जांच की संख्या अ‌ाधी हुई

रिम्स में होने वाली आरटी-पीसीआर जांच अ‌ाधी हो गई है। पहले 1500-2000 सैंपल जांच के लिए राेजाना पहुंचा करते थे। वहीं अब 700-800 सैंपल ही सैंपल जांच के लिए अब रहे है।

बस-ऑटो, बाजार हाट पर भी अनदेखी...

खादगढ़ा बस स्टैंड से खुलने वाली यात्री बसें हों या छोटे वाहन। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तो दूर लोग मास्क भी नहीं पहन रहे हैं। तीन की जगह 5-6 यात्रियों को बैठाया जा रहा है।

सैनिक मार्केट में कई दिनों से एक भी जांच नहीं

बिना मास्क घूमने वालों के खिलाफ प्रशासन ने 27 नवंबर से कार्रवाई शुरू की थी। अब सैनिक मार्केट या खादगढ़ा बस स्टैंड सेंटर में एक भी जांच नहीं होती।

चालानी आंकड़े
एक व्यक्ति अपने साथ घर के 3 लाेगाें काे कर सकता है संक्रमित

जब काेई व्यक्ति संदिग्ध होता है तब ही वह जांच करवाने के लिए सैंपल देता है। ऐसे में उस संदिग्ध व्यक्ति काे तब तक घर में क्वारिन्टाइन रहना चाहिए, जब तक कि उसकी रिपाेर्ट नहीं आ जाती। वह सस्पेक्टेड व्यक्ति 4-5 दिनाें में अपने साथ अपने परिवार के 3 लाेगाें काे संक्रमित कर सकता है। इसके लिए सस्पेक्टेड व्यक्ति काे अपनी जिम्मेवारी समझनी चाहिए।

