पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना से जंग:कोविड-19 जांच के लिए मास टेस्ट ड्राइव, शनिवार को रांची के शहरी क्षेत्र में 14 और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में बनाए गए 17 जांच केंद्र

रांची7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुबह 10 से शाम 6 बजे तक लोग निर्धारित जांच केंद्र पर पहुंचकर अपना जांच करवा सकते हैं। -फाइल फोटो।
  • जिले में 31 जांच केंद्रों पर होगी कोविड-19 जांच, सुबह 10 से 6 बजे तक करा सकते हैं जांच

जिले में वैश्विक महामारी कोविड-19 के नियंत्रण के लिए एक बार फिर से मास टेस्ट ड्राइव चलाया जा रहा है। शनिवार को जिले के शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में कुल 31 जांच केंद्र बनाए गए हैं, जहां लोग अपना कोविड-19 जांच करवा सकते हैं। इन सभी जांच केंद्रों पर ट्रूनेट, आरटी पीसीआर और रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट की जाएगी। सुबह 10 से शाम 6 बजे तक लोग निर्धारित जांच केंद्र पर पहुंचकर अपना जांच करवा सकते हैं।

शहरी क्षेत्र में बनाए गए जांच केंद्र निम्न हैं
1. बीओसी कैंपस, कोकर इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया
2. बिग बाजार, कांके रोड
3. जिला स्कूल, शहीद चौक
4. होटवार जेल
5. बकरी बाजार
6. डोरंडा कॉलेज
7. रेड क्रॉस
8. एजी ऑफिस, डोरंडा
9. सदर अस्पताल
10. हटिया गवर्नमेंट स्कूल, कल्याणपुर
11. रातू रोड, मौर्य बैंक्विट हॉल
12. चुटिया तरुण विकास स्कूल
13. बरियातू गवर्नमेंट स्कूल
14. कर्बला चौक, आजाद हाई स्कूल

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में बनाए गए विभिन्न 17 जांच केंद्र निम्न हैं
1.तिगरा पंचायत, रातू
2.बलसोकरा पंचायत, चान्हो
3.ब्राम्बे बाजार मांडर
4.बमने पंचायत भवन खलारी
5.पंचायत भवन जेडिया ओरमांझी
6.मूरी चेकपोस्ट सिल्ली
7.चचकोपी बेड़ो
8. मिडिल स्कूल टाटीसिल्वे, नामकुम
9.ककरिया मिडिल स्कूल, लापुंग
10. निलय कॉलेज ठाकुरगांव, बुढ़मू
11. जलछाजन ट्रेनिंग सेंटर, नगड़ी
12. शिव मंदिर कांप्लेक्स, लक्ष्मण चौक, कांके
13. कम्युनिटी हॉल सेंटर, अनगड़ा
14. अनुमंडल हॉस्पिटल, बुंडू
15. कम्युनिटी हेल्थ सेंटर, सोनाहातू
16. पीएचसी, तमाड़
17.नावाडीह पंचायत भवन, राहे

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोज 15 हजार से ज्यादा टूरिस्ट पहुंचे, अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी से 50% ज्यादा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें