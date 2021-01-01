पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Repulic Day Ranchi; See In Picture Mayor Asha Lakra Unfurls The Tricolor For The First Time In The New Building, A Fascinating Tableau In Morhabadi

तस्वीरों में रांची में गणतंत्र दिवस की झलक:नगर निगम की नई बिल्डिंग में मेयर आशा लकड़ा ने फहराया तिरंगा, मोरहाबादी में निकली आकर्षक झांकी

रांची26 मिनट पहले
रांची नगर निगम की नई बिल्डिंग में हर्षोल्लास के साथ गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
रांची नगर निगम की नई बिल्डिंग में हर्षोल्लास के साथ गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया गया।
  • कोरोना के कारण कार्यक्रम से बच्चों को दूर रखा गया था

रांची में हर तरफ गणतंत्र दिवस की धूम है। राष्ट्रीयता का यह त्योहार हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया जा रहा है। रांची का मुख्य कार्यक्रम मोरहाबादी मैदान में आयोजित किया गया। यहां राज्यपाल द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने झंडोत्तोलन किया और परेड का निरीक्षण किया।

मोरहाबादी मैदान में विभिन्न विभागों की आकर्षक झाकियों ने लोगों का दिल जीत लिया।
मोरहाबादी मैदान में विभिन्न विभागों की आकर्षक झाकियों ने लोगों का दिल जीत लिया।

वहीं रांची नगर निगम की नई बिल्डिंग में पहली बार ध्वजारोहण हुआ। यहां रांची की मेयर आशा लकड़ा ने तिरंगा फहराया। इस दौरान उनके साथ डिप्टी मेयर संजीव विजयवर्गीय व रांची नगर निगम के अन्य कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

ग्रामीण विकास विभाग की झांकी में मॉडल गांव होते की झलक थी।
ग्रामीण विकास विभाग की झांकी में मॉडल गांव होते की झलक थी।

गणतंत्र दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर DC छवि रंजन ने समाहरणालय परिसर में ध्वजारोहण किया। ध्वजारोहण के दौरान सभी पदाधिकारी और कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे। DCने गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं देते हुए कहा कि कोरोना काल के दौरान रांची वासियों का भरपूर सहयोग मिला। आगे भी रांची वासियों से कोरोना को पूरी तरह से मात देने में सहयोग की अपेक्षा है।

गणतंत्र दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर DC छवि रंजन ने समाहरणालय परिसर में ध्वजारोहण किया।
गणतंत्र दिवस के उपलक्ष्य पर DC छवि रंजन ने समाहरणालय परिसर में ध्वजारोहण किया।

इसके अलावा रांची हाईकोर्ट में मुख्य न्यायाधीश, चैंबर भवन में चैंबर अध्यक्ष व अन्य प्रतिष्ठानों में वहां के अध्यक्षों ने ध्वजारोहण किया।

नगर निगम में ध्वजारोहण के दौरान मेयर, डिप्टी मेयर व अन्य कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।
नगर निगम में ध्वजारोहण के दौरान मेयर, डिप्टी मेयर व अन्य कर्मचारी उपस्थित रहे।

गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में भी दिखा कोरोना का असर
गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में भी कोरोना का असर दिखा। जहां कार्यक्रम में लोगों की संख्या को सीमित रखा गया था वहीं बच्चे और बुजुर्गों को दूर रखा गया था। झाकियों में शामिल लोगों की संख्या को भी सीमित रखा गया था।

चैंबर भवन में झारखंड चैंबर के अध्यक्ष ने ध्वजारोहण किया।
चैंबर भवन में झारखंड चैंबर के अध्यक्ष ने ध्वजारोहण किया।
