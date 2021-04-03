पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Mayor Said Can Not Build Ministers' Bungalow In Smart City, Center Should Stop, Secretary Said Fund State, So Our Right To Change

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्लान बदलाव पर विवाद:मेयर बोले- स्मार्ट सिटी में मंत्रियों का बंगला नहीं बना सकते, केंद्र रोके, सचिव ने कहा- फंड राज्य का, इसलिए बदलाव का अधिकार हमारा

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विनय कुमार चौबे और आशा लकड़ा। - Dainik Bhaskar
विनय कुमार चौबे और आशा लकड़ा।
  • केंद्रीय अधिकारी आज रांची में योजना की समीक्षा करेंगे, पीएम आवास योजना के लाभुकों को चाबियां भी सौंपेंगे

धुर्वा में 656 एकड़ में बन रही रांची स्मार्ट सिटी के मास्टर प्लान में बदलाव करने और पहले की योजना को बदल कर मंत्रियों का बंगला और सचिवालय बनाने का विवाद बढ़ गया है। इस मामले में मेयर आशा लकड़ा और नगर विकास विभाग के अफसर एक बार फिर आमने-सामने आ गए हैं। मेयर ने बुधवार को केंद्रीय आवास व शहरी विकास मंत्री हरदीप सिंह पुरी से मुलाकात करके स्मार्ट सिटी में हो रहे बदलाव पर रोक लगाने की मांग की थी।

मेयर ने कहा है कि स्मार्ट सिटी में स्किल डेवलपमेंट सेंटर की जगह मंत्रियों का बंगला और कन्वेंशन सेंटर की जगह सचिवालय नहीं बनाया जा सकता। इसलिए, केंद्रीय मंत्री ने केंद्रीय शहरी विकास सचिव दुर्गा शंकर मिश्र को इस मामले की जांच कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई करने के लिए कहा है।

बैठक में स्मार्ट सिटी पर होगी चर्चा, निर्माण की स्थिति की होगी समीक्षा

मेयर के सवाल उठाने पर राज्य के नगर विकास विभाग के सचिव विनय कुमार चौबे ने साफ कहा कि स्मार्ट सिटी की जमीन राज्य सरकार की है और उस पर जनहित की योजना बनाना सरकार का विशेषाधिकार है।

इधर, केंद्रीय आवास व शहरी विकास विभाग के सचिव सहित पूरी टीम 5 फरवरी को रांची पहुंचेगी। इसके बाद केंद्रीय सचिव राज्य के मुख्य सचिव के साथ बैठक करेंगे और स्मार्ट सिटी का जायजा लेंगे। सूत्रों के अनुसार, बैठक में स्मार्ट सिटी के बदले प्लान के अनुसार मंत्रियों के बंगले और सचिवालय निर्माण पर भी बात होगी।

केंद्र सरकार योजना बदलने पर आपत्ति करेगा तो विभाग बिंदुवार देगा जवाब

स्मार्ट सिटी में कन्वेंशन सेंटर का निर्माण राज्य सरकार के फंड से हो रहा था। इसके निर्माण में स्मार्ट सिटी का फंड खर्च नहीं हो रहा था। वहीं, मंत्रियों का बंगला भी राज्य सरकार के फंड से बनना है। इसलिए, राज्य सरकार ने दोनों योजनाओं को बदलने का फैसला लिया।

हालांकि, दोनों योजना के लिए स्मार्ट सिटी के मास्टर प्लान में संशोधन करना पड़ेगा। नगर विकास विभाग ने इसका भी रास्ता निकाल लिया है। मेयर की शिकायत के बाद केंद्र सरकार योजना बदलने पर आपत्ति करता है तो विभाग उसका बिंदुवार जवाब देगा।

रांची के सबसे बड़े सियासी विवाद पर भास्कर ने मेयर व सचिव से की सीधी बात

आशा लकड़ा

स्मार्ट सिटी में राज्य सरकार के फंड से मंत्रियों के बन रहे आवास और सचिवालय पर आपत्ति क्यों?
- योजनाओं का चयन सिटीजन फीडबैक पर किया गया था। वहां नॉलेज हब और एजुकेशन सेंटर बनना है, पर सरकार स्वरूप बदल रही है।
सचिव ने कहा है कि योजना बनाना सरकार का विशेषाधिकार है और सचिवालय जनहित के लिए ही है, तो आपत्ति क्यों?
- योजना बदलने का निर्णय कैबिनेट में लिया गया तो इस प्रस्ताव को हाई पावर स्टेयरिंग कमेटी में लाने का औचित्य नहीं था। अब कमेटी योजना बदलने पर निर्णय ले रही, इसलिए मेरी आपत्ति है। स्किल डेवलपमेंट सेंटर में स्टूडेंट्स को ट्रेनिंग मिलती तो वे हुनरमंद होते। मंत्री का बंगला और सचिवालय से बेरोजगारों को कोई रोजगार या लाभ नहीं मिलने वाला।

विनय कुमार चौबे

मंत्री का आवास तो कहीं और बन सकता है, स्मार्ट सिटी के मास्टर प्लान में बदलाव की जरूरत क्यों पड़ गई?
- स्मार्ट सिटी की जमीन राज्य सरकार की है। सरकार अपने फंड से बंगला व सचिवालय बना रही है, इसलिए प्लान बदल रहा।
मेयर का कहना है स्किल डेवलपमेंट और कन्वेंशन सेंटर की जगह बंगला और सचिवालय बनने से बेरोजगारों को फायदा नहीं होगा तो क्यों प्लान बदल रहे हैं?
-पहले जो प्लान था आज के समय उसकी जरूरत नहीं है। 500 करोड़ का कन्वेंशन सेंटर झारखंड या रांची के माहौल के हिसाब से फिजिबल नहीं था। इसलिए, सचिवालय बनाने का निर्णय लिया। यहां 72 प्लॉट हैं, स्किल डेवलपमेंट सेंटर कहीं और बनाएंगे। नॉलेज हब अब भी है। कोई वीआईपी जोन नहीं बन रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें