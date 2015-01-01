पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेल का कोक ओवन सही करेगा मेकॉन:मेकॉन के अधिकारी ने कहा- मंदी से उबर गया स्टील सेक्टर, काम के साथ रोजगार बढ़ने की संभावना

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
प्रेस कांफ्रेंस को संबोधित करते मेकॉन के अधिकारी।
  • मेकॉन को सेल से दो बड़े प्रोजेक्ट का मिला कार्यादेश
  • पिछले साल की तुलना में बेहतर व्यापार की जताई उम्मीद

मेकॉन के मार्केटिंग जनरल मैनेजर आरके पिल्लई ने कहा कि कोरोना काल के इस महामारी में भी स्टील सेक्टर बेहतर कर रहा है। हालिया वर्षों की मंदी से उबर कर अब ये बेहतरी की ओर आगे बढ़ रहा है। मेकॉन लिमिटेड को भी नए-नए कार्यादेश मिल रहे हैं। वे बुधवार को मेकॉन में आयोजित प्रेस कांफ्रेंस को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

पिल्लई ने बताया कि इस वित्तीय वर्ष में पिछले साल से बेहतर व्यापार की उम्मीद है। लगभग दो हजार करोड़ रुपए के व्यापार की संभावना है। पिल्लई ने बताया कि मेकॉन को सेल से दो बड़े कार्यादेश मिले हैं। इसके तहत राउरकेला स्टील प्लांट के कोक ओवन बैटरी नंबर दो का पुननिर्मार्ण शामिल है। वहीं दूसरे कार्यादेश के भिलाई स्टील प्लांट में कोक ओवन बैटरी संख्या सात और आठ का पुनर्निर्माण करना शामिल है।

अपने कोर सेक्टर से इतर भी कर रहा काम
प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में सीएमएस की मुख्य महाप्रबंधक आशा विश्वास ने बताया कि इस दौरान अच्छी बात ये रही कि मेकॉन लिमिटेड अपने कोर सेक्टर स्टील एंड मेटल से निकल कर अन्य सेक्टर में भी काम शुरू किया है। उन्होंने बताया कि गेल के लिए गैस पाइपलाइन बिछाने के साथ कोल इंडिया के राजमहल और महानदी कोल्फील्ड में कोल हैंडलिंग प्लांट बनाने का काम कर रहा है। वहीं वरीय महाप्रबंधक श्री संदीप सिन्हा ने बताया कि मेकॉन के सुदृढ़ होने से न केवल इनसे जुड़े वेंडर्स को लाभ मिलेगा। बल्कि एमएसएमई सेक्टर को भी इससे फायदा होगा। मेकॉन के साथ पहले ही कई मध्यम व लघु उद्यमी रजिस्टर्ड हैं।

