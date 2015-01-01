पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:मेडिकल कॉलेजों में होगी 159 ट्यूटर और रेजीडेंट डॉक्टरों की नियुक्ति, चयनित डॉक्टरों को 75 हजार रुपये मासिक वेतन मिलेगा

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से 21-22 वाकिंग इंटरव्यू आयोजित किया जा रहा है

राज्य के तीन नए मेडिकल कालेज पलामू, दुमका और हजारीबाग के अलावा एमजीएम जमशेदपुर में 159 ट्यूटर और रेजीडेंट डॉक्टरों की नियुक्ति की जाएगी। इसके लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से 21-22 वाकिंग इंटरव्यू आयोजित किया जा रहा है।

विभागवार पदों में एनाटॅामी के 11, फिजियोलॉजी के 11, बायोकेमेस्ट्री के 11, पैथोलॉजी के 06, माइक्रोबायोलॉजी के 03, एफएमटी के 07, फार्माकोलॉजी के 02, पीएसएम के 07, मेडिसिन के 13, टीबी चेस्ट के 04, शिशु रोग के 04, सर्जरी के 03, हड्डी रोग के 09, ईएनटी के 08, नेत्र रोग के 01, गायनी के 01, रेडियोलॉजी के 09, रेडियोथेरापी के 15, निश्चेतना के 18, चर्म रोग के 01, मनोरोग के 05, फिजिकल मेडिसिन के 10 पद पर नियुक्ति की जाएगी। नियुक्त होने वाले डॉक्टरों को 75 हजार रुपए मासिक वेतन दिया मिलेगा।

