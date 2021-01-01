पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड में दो नए मेडिकल कॉलेज खुलेंगे:हेल्थ सेक्रेट्री ने कहा- गिरीडीह और खूंटी में जमीन चिन्हित, जल्द केंद्र सरकार को भेजा जाएगा प्रस्ताव

केके सोन ने बताया कि  गिरिडीह में कलेक्ट्रेट भवन के बगल में 20 एकड़ की जमीन चिन्हित की गई है। जबकि खूंटी में शहर से 20 मिनट की दूरी पर 24 एकड़ की जमीन चिन्हित की गई है।
  • केंद्र सरकार तय करेगी कॉलेज में कितनी सीटें होंगी

झारखंड में दो नए मेडिकल कॉलेज खुलेंगे। ये कॉलेज गिरिडीह और खूंटी में खुलेंगे। इसके लिए जमीन चिन्हित कर ली गई है। इसी वित्तीय वर्ष में इसका प्रस्ताव केंद्र सरकार को भेजा जाएगा। इसकी जानकारी हेल्थ सेक्रेट्री केके सोन ने शनिवार को सूचना भवन में आयोजित प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में दी ।

केके सोन ने बताया कि गिरिडीह में कलेक्ट्रेट भवन के बगल में 20 एकड़ की जमीन चिन्हित की गई है। जबकि खूंटी में शहर से 20 मिनट की दूरी पर 24 एकड़ की जमीन चिन्हित की गई है। उन्होंने बताया कि जमीन चिन्हित होने के बाद अब इसकी जानकारी केंद्र सरकार को दी जाएगी। ये केंद्र सरकार को तय करना है कि यहां के मेडिकल कॉलेजों में कितनी सीटें होंगी।

गिरिडीह के लिए सीसीएल से लिया जाएगा एनओसी
हेल्थ सेक्रेट्री केके सोन ने बताया कि गिरिडीह में चिन्हित जमीन अभी सीसीएल के पास है। सीसीएल से एनओसी लेने की बातचीत भी हो गई है। डीसी से जमीन का ब्योरा मिलते ही सीसीएल को एनओसी के लिए प्रस्ताव भेज दिया जाएगा। सीसीएल के बोर्ड से एनओसी मिलते ही इसे भारत सरकार के पास प्रस्ताव के लिए भेजा जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि डीम्ड एनओसी के माध्यम से भी इस जमीन पर काम शुरू किया जा सकता है लेकिन पूरी तरह एनओसी मिलने के बाद ही इसे केंद्र सरकार को भेजा जाएगा। वहीं खूंट की जमीन अगले 15 दिनों में हेल्थ डिपार्टमेंट को ट्रांसफर हो जाएगी। इसका अधिकार डीसी के पास ही है।

राज्य में 9 मेडिकल कॉलेज हो जाएंगे
फिलहाल राज्य में रांची, धनबाद, जमशेदपुर, हजारीबाग, पलामू और दुमका में एक-एक मेडिकल कॉलेज हैं। वहीं, देवघर में एम्स भी है। इन दो नए मेडिकल कॉलेजों के शुरू होते ही राज्य में कुल नौ मेडिकल कॉलेज हो जायेंगे, जहां एमबीबीएस की 1000 से अधिक सीटों पर दाखिला हो सकेगा।

ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था को बेहतर करने पर फोकस
केके सोन ने कहा कि उनका मुख्य फोकस ग्रामीण स्वास्थ्य व्यवस्था को बेहतर बनाने पर है। इसके लिए पीएचसी और सीएचसी में डॉक्टर की संख्या को दुरुस्त करने के साथ वहां की बुनियादी समस्याओं को भी दूर किया जाएगा। उन्होंने बताया कि रिम्स एक रेफरल अस्पताल है। कोशिश होगी कि छोटी बीमारियों का इलाज छोटे अस्पतालों में ही हो जाए। रिम्स में बड़ी समस्या होने पर ही लोग आएं। उन्होंने बताया कि रिम्स प्रबंधन और डॉक्टर के साथ बैठक कर वे यहां की समस्या को दूर करने की कोशिश करेंगे।

