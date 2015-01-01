पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गैंगरेप:नाबालिग को घर से 3 युवकों ने अगवा किया, 4 घंटे किया गैंगरेप, धमकी दी- किसी को बताया को जान से मार देंगे, एक गिरफ्तार

रांची10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • घटना 15 दिसंबर की रात करीब 12.30 बजे की है। पुलिस ने नाबालिग का मेडिकल कराया है

जगन्नाथपुर थाना क्षेत्र में रहने वाली एक 12 साल की नाबालिग को अगवा कर तीन युवकों ने चार घंटे तक शराब के नशे में गैंगरेप किया। जब नाबालिग अचेत हो गई तो उसे धमकी दी कि घर वालों को बताया तो जान से मार देंगे। गैंगरेप में गुड्डू सिंह, अनिकेत सांगा और अजय मिर्धा शामिल थे। तीनों जगन्नाथपुर थाना क्षेत्र के सोलंकी व कल्याणपुर क्षेत्र के रहने वाले है। पुलिस ने अनिकेत सांगा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दो अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है।

घटना 15 दिसंबर की रात करीब 12.30 बजे की है। पुलिस ने नाबालिग का मेडिकल कराया है। कोर्ट में नाबालिग का 164 का बयान दर्ज कराया जाएगा। गैंग रेप की घटना अगवा करने के बाद तीनों अभियुक्तों ने हटिया रेलवे स्टेशन के पीछे भाठापीढ़ी स्थित सुनसान जगह में ले जाकर किया। चार घंटे तक गैंग रेप करने के बाद जब नाबालिग अचेत हो गई तब नशे में धुत तीनों अभियुक्त उसे छोड़ फरार हो गए।

क्या है मामला...

बच्ची जब अपने घर में सोई हुई थी तब रात 11.30 बजे तीनों उसके घर पहुंचे थे और उसका मुंह दबा कर अगवा कर लिया। तीनों उसे भाट्ठापीढ़ी में सुनसान जगह ले गए। जहां तीनों बारी बारी से चार घंटे तक दुष्कर्म करते रहे। सुबह करीब 4 बजे नाबालिग अचेत होने लगी तो उसे तीनों ने धमकी दी की जान से मार देंगे। दुष्कर्म के दौरान तीनों ने नाबालिग के साथ मारपीट भी की। फिर वहां उसे छोड़ भाग निकले। बच्ची को सुबह जब होश आया तो वह किसी तरह अपने घर पहुंची। फिर अपने माता-पिता को बताया। माता पिता को जानकारी मिलते ही उसे लेकर वे जगन्नाथपुर थाना पहुंचे और पूरे मामले की जानकारी दी।

बच्ची के घर से 500 मीटर की दूरी पर ले जाकर किया दुष्कर्म

बच्ची को तीनों ने इसलिए आसानी अगवा कर लिया, क्योंकि वह दूसरे कमरे में थी और उसके माता पिता दूसरे कमरे में। बच्ची के शोर मचाने पर उसका मुंह दबा दिया। फिर उसे घर से मात्र 500 मीटर की दूरी पर सुनसान में ले गए और दुष्कर्म किया। दुष्कर्म के तीन में से दो आरोपी शादी शुदा है। गिरफ्तार अभियुक्त अनिकेत सांगा के दो बच्चे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें