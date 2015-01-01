पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Model Questions In The Graduate Examination And Students Outside The Syllabus On The Sit in, Students Will Be Judged Appropriately

धरना:स्नातक परीक्षा में मॉडल प्रश्न और सिलेबस से बाहर के सवाल पर परीक्षार्थियों का धरना, छात्रहित में समुचित निर्णय लिया जाएगा

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. पीके प्रधान से मिले और समस्याएं बताई

डीएसपीएमयू में यूजी व पीजी की सेमेस्टर परीक्षाएं चल रहीं हैं। शनिवार को केमिस्ट्री सब्सिडियरी पेपर की परीक्षा थी। इसमें यूनिवर्सिटी प्रशासन द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए मॉडल क्वेश्चन में एक भी प्रश्न नहीं था। छात्रों का कहना था कि इस पेपर में पूछे गए अधिकांश सवाल सिलेबस के बाहर के था। शाम चार बजे परीक्षा के बाद छात्र कुलपति डॉ. एसएन मुंडा के कक्ष में पहुंचे, तब वीसी नहीं थे। परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. पीके प्रधान से मिले और समस्याएं बताई। परीक्षा नियंत्रक ने कहा कि इस मामले में हम कुछ नहीं कर सकते हैं।

प्रदर्शनकारी छात्रों में अभिषेक झा, शमी अहमद, आदित्य राज, दयाराम, आशुतोष आनंद समेत अन्य छात्र थे। वीसी कक्ष में धरना पर बैठे परीक्षार्थियों के मोबाइल पर रजिस्ट्रार डॉ. अजय कुमार चौधरी से बात हुई। रजिस्ट्रार ने कहा कि लिखित आवेदन दे दें। इसके बाद दो घंटे से चल रहा धरना समाप्त हो गया। डॉ. एके चौधरी ने बताया कि केमेस्ट्री विभाग के एचओडी से मंतव्य लेने के बाद मामले को परीक्षा बोर्ड में रखा जाएगा। इसमें छात्रहित में समुचित निर्णय लिया जाएगा।

