आत्महत्या:मां ने शादी कराने से किया मना, तो बेटे ने लगा ली फांसी

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • हालांकि उसकी मां पंचमी देवी ने शादी कराने से इंकार कर दिया था

बरियातू थाना क्षेत्र स्थित तेतरटोली में रहने वाले एक युवक ने गुरुवार की देर शाम अपने घर में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। मृतक का नाम शिवम मुंडा है। पुलिस की पूछताछ में मृतक के परिजनों ने बताया है कि शिवम अपनी मां से शादी करवाने की बात पर अड़ा हुआ था।

हालांकि उसकी मां पंचमी देवी ने शादी कराने से इंकार कर दिया था। उनका कहना था कि उससे बड़ी दो बहनें हैं, जिनकी शादी होनी बाकी है। दोनों बड़ी बहन की शादी हो जाने के बाद ही उसकी शादी कराई जाएगी। इसी बात से नाराज होकर शिवम अपने कमरे में जाकर फांसी लगा ली।

