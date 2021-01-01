पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संकष्टी चतुर्थी:पुत्र की रक्षा के लिए माताएं कल रखेंगी संकष्टी चतुर्थी का व्रत, एकदंत की कथा सुनने के बाद तिलकूट के लड्डू से लगाते हैं भोग

रांची2 घंटे पहले
  • चौथ के दिन भगवान गणेश के संकटमोचन का पाठ करना अच्छा माना जाता
  • कट चौथ के दिन भगवान गणेश के साथ चंद्रदेव की पूजा भी की जाती

माघ मास की चतुर्थी को संकष्टी चतुर्थी कहा जाता है। इस दिन माताएं अपने पुत्र की सलामती के लिए व्रत रखती हैं। इस बार व्रत 31 जनवरी को है। इस दिन तिलकूट का प्रसाद बनाकर भगवान गणेश को भोग लगाया जाता है और तिल के लड्डू भी प्रसाद में बनाए जाते हैं। गणेश मंत्र का जप करते हुए 21 दूर्वा गणेश जी को अर्पित करनी चाहिए। ज्योतिषाचार्य संतोष चौबे के अनुसार इस दिन माताएं गणेश की पूजा कर भगवान को भोग लगाकर कथा सुनती हैं।

चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर व्रत संपन्न होता है। सकट चौथ के दिन चंद्रोदय समय 20.40 बजे होगा और चतुर्थी तिथि की शुरुआत 20.24 बजे होगी। चतुर्थी का समापन एक फरवरी को 18.24 बजे होगा। संकट चतुर्थी को कई जगह तिलकूट का पहाड़ बनाकर उसको काटने की परंपरा है।

भगवान गणेश के संकटमोचन का पाठ करना शुभफलदायक, चंद्रमा को दिया जाता है अर्घ्य

चौथ के दिन भगवान गणेश के संकटमोचन का पाठ करना अच्छा माना जाता है। सकट चौथ के दिन भगवान गणेश के साथ चंद्रदेव की पूजा भी की जाती है। इस दिन महिलाएं निर्जला व्रत रखती हैं। रात में चंद्रमा देखने पर अर्घ्य देती हैं और पूजा करती हैं। इस दौरान छोटा-सा हवन कुंड तैयार किया जाता है।

भगवान गणेश के 12 नाम का करें जाप

हवन कुंड की परिक्रमा करके महिलाएं चंद्रदेव के दर्शन करती हैं और अपने बच्चों के लिए आशीर्वाद मांगती हैं। ॐ गं गणपतये नमः जाप के साथ भगवान गणेश को बूंदी के लड्डूओं का भोग लगाना चाहिए। तिल और गुड़ से बने हुए लड्डू व ईख, शकरकंद, गुड़ और घी अर्पित करने की महिमा है। भगवान गणेश के 12 नाम सुमुख, एकदंत, कपिल, गजकर्णक, लंबोदर, विकट, विघ्ननाश, विनायक, धूम्रकेतु, गणाध्यक्ष, भालचंद्र जाप किया जाता है।

