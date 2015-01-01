पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Murder Of A Youth In An Illegal Relationship, First Drunk And Then Thrown In The Pond With Hands And Feet, Investigation Of The Case Started

मर्डर:अवैध संबंध में युवक की हत्या, पहले शराब पिलाई फिर हाथ-पैर बांध कर तालाब में फेंका, केस की जांच शुरू

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
पुंदाग में विकास भुइया (25) नामक मजदूर की हत्या कर दी गई और शव तालाब में फेंक दिया गया। पुलिस के अनुसार, हत्या करने से पहले उसे शराब पिलाई गई और हाथ-पैर बांध कर तालाब में फेंक दिया गया। पुंदाग में वह अपने मजदूर साथियों के साथ रहता था। मजदूर दोस्तों से हुई पूछताछ में पुलिस को पता चला कि विकास दिन-रात कई लड़कियों से बातें करता रहता था। उसका कई लड़कियों के साथ अवैध संबंध था। इसी वजह से हत्या हुई।

इधर, मूक बधिर नाबालिग बच्ची के साथ दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

पिठौरिया थाना क्षेत्र स्थित एक गांव में सोमवार देर रात नाबालिग मूक- बधिर के साथ उसके गांव के युवक ने दुष्कर्म किया। पीड़िता के परिजनों ने मंगलवार को घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक महतो मुंडा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। थानेदार विनय यादव ने बताया कि आरोपी बच्ची को बहला-फुसलाकर गांव के खलिहान में ले गया और दुष्कर्म किया। पीड़िता की मेडिकल जांच बुधवार को होगी।

