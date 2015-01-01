पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

झारखंड के नाम जुड़ रही एक और उपलब्धि:निफ्ट में अगले साल शुरू होगा नेशनल इंस्टीटयूट ऑफ एडवांस मैन्युफैक्चरिंग

रांची38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उत्पादन तकनीक, उपकरण विकसित करने और श्रमशक्ति पर हाेगा शोध
  • डिजिटल मैन्युफैक्चरिंग में बदलने की तकनीक भी विकसित की जाएगी

टाटा, एचईसी, सीसीएल, सेल, मेकॉन जैसे औद्योगिक संस्थानों ने झारखंड को राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर एक अलग पहचान दिलाई है। अब झारखंड के नाम एक और उपलब्धि जुड़ने वाली है। इंडस्ट्री 4.0 यानी चौथी औद्योगिक क्रांति को देखते हुए उत्पादन तकनीक, उपकरण विकसित करने और श्रमशक्ति पर शोध करने के लिए रांची में देश का पहला नेशनल इंस्टीटयूट ऑफ एडवांस मैन्युफैक्चरिंग की स्थापना की जा रही है।

इसके लिए हटिया स्थित नेशनल इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ फाउंड्री एंड फोर्ज टेक्नोलॉजी (निफ्ट) में 21 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से नया भवन तैयार हो रहा है। दिसंबर 2021 तक एडवांस मैन्युफैक्चरिंग इंस्टीट्यूट शुरू हो जाएगा। इसके शुरू होने के बाद निफ्ट नेशनल इंस्टीटयूट ऑफ एडवांस मैन्युफैक्चरिंग टेक्नोलॉजी के नाम से जाना जाएगा। इंडस्ट्री 4.0 व्यावसायिक वातावरण में और बदलाव लाएगा। भावी फैक्टरियां ऑटोमेशन पर आधारित होंगी और रोबोटिक्स का इस्तेमाल बढ़ेगा।

चीन-जापान के उत्पादों को चुनौती देने की तैयारी

नेशनल इंस्टीटयूट ऑफ एडवांस मैन्युफैक्चरिंग के जरिए केंद्र सरकार ने चीन-जापान के उच्च तकनीकी उत्पादों को चुनौती देने की तैयारी है। कोरोना संकट और चीन के साथ तनाव के बाद पूरा जोर उच्चस्तरीय उत्पादन तकनीक विकसित करने पर है। इसमें टूल, नयी तकनीक और हाईटेक उत्पादों पर शोध होगा। इसके साथ ही मैकेनिकल मैन्युफैक्चरिंग प्रक्रिया को डिजिटल मैन्युफैक्चरिंग में बदलने की तकनीक भी विकसित की जाएगी।

2015 में तय हुई थी रूपरेखा

एचआरडी की गठित समिति ने की थी अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर का शोध संस्थान बनाने की सिफारिश

रांची के निफ्ट में इंस्टीटयूट ऑफ एडवांस मैन्युफैक्चरिंग शुरू करने की पहल 2015 में हुई। इसके लिए कल्याणी समूह के चेयरमैन उद्योगपति बाबा कल्याणी की अध्यक्षता में एमएचआरडी ने समिति गठित की। इसकी अनुशंसा पर अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर का शोध संस्थान बनाने की सिफारिश की गई। इसके बाद आईआईटी खड़गपुर के पूर्व निदेशक प्रो. अमिताभ घोष की अध्यक्षता में एक अन्य समिति बनी।

इसने भी संस्थान को एनआईटीएसईआर एक्ट के तहत सेंटर फॉर एक्सीलेंस इन एडवांस्ड मैन्युफैक्चरिंग टेक्नोलॉजी के रूप में विकसित करने की अनुशंसा की। इसके बाद निफ्ट के संचालक मंडल ने देश के प्रमुख शिक्षाविदों व उद्योग विशेषज्ञों की एक समिति बनाई।इसके तहत निफ्ट का नाम बदलकर नेशनल इंस्टीटयूट ऑफ एडवांस मैन्युफैक्चरिंग टेक्नोलाॅजी रखने का निर्णय हुआ।

कल-कारखाने ज्यादा होने से मिली तरजीह

रांची के चुनाव के पीछे की मंशा यह है कि एक तो झारखंड खनिज संपन्न राज्य है। यहां टाटा, एचईसी, सीसीएल, बीसीसीएल, सेल, मेकॉन जैसे राष्ट्रीय व अंतर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर के औद्योगिक संस्थान हैं। इसके रांची में स्थापित करने में झारखंड कैडर के आईएएस व केंद्रीय शिक्षा सचिव अमित खरे का अहम योगदान है।
-पार्थो प्रोतिमा चट्‌टोपाध्याय, निदेशक, निफ्ट

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें