राहत:बिरसा मुंडा एयरपोर्ट पर पार्किंग शुल्क में कटौती, पहले आधे घंटे के लिए कार चालकों को देने होंगे 20 रुपए; नई दर एक नवंबर से लागू

रांची7 मिनट पहले
वर्तमान में कार से 55 रुपए, एसयूवी एवं अन्य वाहनों से 60 जबकि टू-व्हीलर मालिकों से 10 रुपए प्रति घंटा की दर से पार्किंग शुल्क लिया जा रहा है। -फाइल फोटो।
  • आधे घंटे से लेकर दो घंटे तक के लिए कार चालकों को 35 रुपए जबकि टूव्हीलर मालिकों को 15 रुपए देने होंगे

बिरसा मुंडा एयरपोर्ट पर पार्किंग शुल्क में कटौती की गई है। पहले आधे घंटे के लिए कार, ट्रक, कोच, बस चालकों को सभी करो सहित 20 रुपए जबकि टू-व्हीलर मालिकों को 10 रुपए देने होंगे जबकि आधे घंटे के बाद दो घंटे तक बस, ट्रक, कोच चालकों को 50 जबकि कार चालकों को 35 वहीं टू-व्हीलर मालिकों को 15 रुपए देने होंगे। नई दरें एक नवंबर से लागू होंगी। नई दरें एयरपोर्ट ऑथोरिटी की ओर से नई पार्किंग नीति के तहत तय की गई हैं।

बैंक, एटीएम या अन्य सरकारी वाहनों से नहीं लिया जाएगा कोई भी शुल्क
जानकारी दी गई है कि एयरपोर्ट पर बैंक, एटीएम या अन्य सरकारी वाहनों से किसी भी तरह का कोई शुल्क नहीं लिया जाएगा। पार्किंग में दो घंटे के बाद अगले हर घंटे के लिए 10 रुपए प्रति घंटा की दर से शुल्क देना होगा। जबकि टू-व्हीलर मालिकों के लिए 5 रुपए प्रति घंटा की दर से शुल्क देना होगा।

बता दें कि वर्तमान में कार से 55 रुपए, एसयूवी एवं अन्य वाहनों से 60 जबकि टू-व्हीलर मालिकों से 10 रुपए प्रति घंटा की दर से पार्किंग शुल्क लिया जा रहा है।

