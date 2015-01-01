पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कुकड़ूहाट हत्याकांड:केंद्र के निर्देश पर जांच एजेंसी एक्शन में, एनआईए करेगी 5 पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या की जांच, 14 नक्सली पर केस दर्ज

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • माओवादियों ने कुकड़ूहाट बाजार में उस समय पुलिस पार्टी पर हमला किया जब वे सर्च अभियान से लौट रहे थे

सरायकेला-खरसावां जिले में पांच पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या कर हथियार लूटने की जांच राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (एनआईए) करेगी। एजेंसी ने केस टेकओवर करते हुए प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है। इसमें 14 नक्सलियों को एनआईए ने आरोपी बनाया है। जिले के तिरूलडीह थाना क्षेत्र के कुकड़ूहाट बाजार में 14 जून, 2019 को पांच पुलिस पदाधिकारियों और कर्मचारियों की हत्या कर नक्सलियों ने उनके हथियार और कारतूस लूट लिए थे। माओवादियों ने कुकड़ूहाट बाजार में उस समय पुलिस पार्टी पर हमला किया जब वे सर्च अभियान से लौट रहे थे। अब तक पुलिस जांच कर रही थी। अब केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय के आदेश पर राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी ने इसे टेकओवर करते हुए प्राथमिकी दर्ज की है।

हत्याकांड में ये नक्सली हैं आरोपी

  • सुनील टुडू : हेसाकोचा, सरायकेला-खरसावां
  • बुधराम मार्डी : पाठपुर, इचागढ़, सरायकेला-खरसावां
  • श्रीराम मांझी : चुटिया खाल, चौका, सरायकेला-खरसावां
  • नरेश उर्फ राम लोहार : हेसाकोचा बंदुडीह, चौका, सरायकेला-खरसावां
  • आलमगीर अंसारी : गुदरीटोला, बंदडीह, इचागढ़, सरायकेला-खरसावां
  • जोसेफ पूर्ति उर्फ टीपू : बुराईकोचा, विजयगिरी, तमाड़, रांची
  • इनाम हसन पूर्ति : डेमनिया, बेदा, विजयगिरि, तमाड़, रांची
  • लखन सरदार : चेतनपुर, खरसावां, सरायकेला-खरसावां।
  • तबारक अंसारी : गुदरी टोला बानडीह, इचागढ़, सरायकेला-खरसावां
  • मंगल टोपनो उर्फ लालू सरदार : जेलालंग, कुचाई, सरायकेला-खरसावां
  • सोयना सिंह सरदार उर्फ मोटू : रियार्डा, सरायकेला-खरसावां
  • राकेश मुंडा उर्फ सुखराम मुंडा : कुदाडीह, सरायकेला-खरसावां
  • नैना उर्फ बिरसा बिरहोर : सेरेंघाटू, टोला बांका, खूंटी
  • बोयदा पाहन : जिलिंगकेला, मुरहू, खूंटी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें