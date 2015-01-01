पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फैसला:स्मार्ट सिटी में 375 नहीं, 278 एकड़ जमीन का होगा ई ऑक्शन, व्यावसायिक 13.6 लाख और आवासीय 7 लाख डिसमिल बिकेगी

रांची29 मिनट पहले
  • एजुकेशन-मेडिकल इंस्टीट्यूट खोलने वालों को सबसे सस्ती मिलेगी जमीन
  • ऐसे मिलेगी जानकारी, ई ऑक्शन की प्रक्रिया की जानकारी के लिए आज 4 बजे वेबिनार में जुड़े

(संतोष चौधरी) धुर्वा में 656 एकड़ में बन रही स्मार्ट सिटी में अब 375 की जगह 278 एकड़ जमीन का ई ऑक्शन होगा। शेष 97 एकड़ जमीन का फैसला बाद में होगा। तीन सदस्यीय वैल्यूएशन कमेटी ने रांची स्मार्ट सिटी कॉर्पोरेशन को जमीन के बेस रेट की सूची सौंप दी है। एचईसी क्षेत्र में जमीन का सर्कल रेट तय नहीं होने के कारण सिंह मोड़ व हटिया सर्कल रेट का आकलन करते हुए स्मार्ट सिटी की जमीन का बेस रेट 4.25 लाख रुपए प्रति डिसमिल तय किया गया है।

स्मार्ट सिटी में सबसे अधिक कीमत पर व्यावसायिक और सबसे कम पर शैक्षणिक-मेडिकल संस्थाओं के लिए जमीन मिलेगी। व्यावसायिक जमीन का बेस प्राइस सबसे अधिक 13.60 लाख रुपए प्रति डिसमिल और आवासीय जमीन की कीमत करीब 7 लाख रुपए प्रति डिसमिल होगी। अल्प आय वर्ग के लिए आवासीय जमीन की कीमत 4.25 लाख रुपए डिसमिल है।

यह भी जानिए

1. ग्लोबल ऑक्शन में आम लोगों को जमीन नहीं मिलेगी। बड़ी कंपनियां-डेवलपर, इंस्टीट्यूट व फर्म शामिल होंगी। ऊंची कीमत लगाने वाले को जमीन मिलेगी। 2. 52 एकड़ जमीन में उच्च, मध्यम, निम्न और आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग के लिए 15 हजार फ्लैट बनेंगे। जो डेवलपर फ्लैट बनाएगा। वही बेचेगा। 3. स्मार्ट सिटी में एजुकेशन हब के साथ व्यवसायिक जोन बनेगा। यहां 1 लाख लोग रोजाना आना-जाना करेंगे। बड़े पैमाने पर रोजगार मिलेगा। 4.फोर लेन सड़क, सीवरेज-ड्रेनेज सिस्टम, स्टॉर्म वाटर ड्रेनेज सिस्टम, वाटर पाइपलाइन बिछाने का काम चल रहा है। अगले 5 वर्षों में स्मार्ट सिटी मूर्त रूप में दिखेगी।

15 जनवरी के बाद शुरू होगा ऑक्शन

रांची स्मार्ट सिटी कॉर्पोरेशन ने जमीन ऑक्शन अगले वर्ष 15 जनवरी के बाद होगा। प्रक्रिया की जानकारी देने के लिए नगर विकास विभाग 25 नवंबर को वेबिनार का आयोजन कर रहा है। इसके लिए अपने स्मार्ट फोन में गूगल मीट डाउनलोड करें। शाम 4 बजे https://meet.google.com/nhp-jbdj-gii लिंक पर जाकर जुड़ सकते हैं।

प्लॉट के अनुसार चिह्नित जमीन
जमीन का नेचर प्लॉट एरिया
इंस्टीट्यूशनल 11 66.78
रेजिडेंशियल 06 52.19
कमर्शियल 16 66.78
पब्लिक, सेमी पब्लिक 02 25
मिक्स्ड यूज 17 67.87
( नोट...आंकड़े एकड़ में)

