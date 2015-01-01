पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Now The Extremists Near The Raj Bhavan Wrote A Sata Poster, Stop Transporting Trucks From December 13 To 16, Otherwise Action Will Be Taken

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:अब राजभवन के पास उग्रवादियों ने साटा पोस्टर, लिखा- 13 से 16 दिसंबर तक ट्रक ट्रांसपोर्टिंग बंद रखें, नहीं तो कार्रवाई

रांची13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहर की ओर उग्रवादियों की धमक बढ़ी- सिटी एसपी ने कहा- पुलिस की दबिश से परेशान है उग्रवादी संगठन
  • घटना के बाद पहुंचती है रांची पुलिस

राजभवन की चहारदिवारी के समीप मंगलवार काे उग्रवादियाें ने सरकार और काराेबारियाें काे धमकी देने वाले पाेस्टर-बैनर लगाकर फरार हाे गया। इसके पहले साेमवार काे भी उग्रवादियाें ने पंडरा पेट्राेल पंप के समीप सरकारी स्कूल में पाेस्टर चिपकाया। इसमें लिखा है कि सभी कोयला ट्रांसपोर्टिंग, ट्रक, हाइवा, लोडर, पोकलेन, डोजर के मालिक और गाड़ी चालक को सख्त निर्देश है कि विस्थापितों के हक में 13 से 16 दिसंबर तक काम बंद रखें। आदेश का उल्लंघन करने वालों के खिलाफ फौजी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके पहले भी उग्रवादियाें के अलग संगठन ने तुपुदाना में काेराेबारी काे धमकी देने वाले पाेस्टर चिपकाए।

पाेस्टर चिपकाने वालाें का काेई सुराग पुलिस काे अभी तक नहीं मिला है। अपराध नियंत्रण के लिए लगाए गए कराेड़ाें के सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी पुलिस की काम न आए। खुफिया विभाग भी विफल रहा। ऐसे में अब बड़ा सवाल यह है कि शहर की सुरक्षा कैसे होगी। दाे माह में ही 10 काराेबारियाें से रंगदारी मांगी जा चुकी है। यह स्थिति तब है, जबकि राजधानी के शहरी क्षेत्र में 40 बाइक दस्ता, 30 पीसीआर, 36 पेट्राेलिंग गाड़ियां, 18 थाना प्रभारी, 300 दाराेगा और तीन हजार से अधिक जवान आम लाेगाें की सुरक्षा में लगे हैं। अपराधियाें पर नकेल कसने की इनकी जवाबदेही है। इसके अलावा पुलिस की अपनी सूचना तंत्र, एसपीओ, सीआईडी की टीम अलग है।

15 दिनाें में 3 पोस्टर साटे, पर गिरफ्तारी नहीं

  • 15 दिसंबर- शहर के व्यस्त मार्ग और वीवीआईपी रोड रातू रोड चौक के पास टीएसपीसी ने पोस्टर चिपकाकर दी धमकी।
  • 14 दिसंबर- शहर के बीच पंडरा इलाके में टीएसपीसी ने पोस्टर चिपकाकर दी धमकी।
  • 04 दिसंबर- पीएलएफआई ने तुपुदाना में पोस्टर साटकर मांगी दाे कराेड़ की रंगदारी।
  • 15 जुलाई 2020- तुपुदाना में टॉरियन स्कूल के समीप जंगल में उग्रवादियों ने पोस्टर चिपकाया और क्रशर मालिकों को धमकी दी।

गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस लगातार कर रही है काम

पुलिस की दबिश होने की वजह से सभी उग्रवादी संगठन काफी परेशान हो गया है। शहर में पोस्टरबाजी कर लोगों का ध्यान अपनी ओर आकर्षित करना चाहता है, ताकि वह अपने मंसूबे में सफल हो सके। हालांकि, पुलिस लगातार अपनी काम कर रही है और उग्रवादियों पर पूरी तरह से नकेल कसने के लिए तैयार है। पोस्टरबाजी की घटना में शामिल सभी को जल्द ही गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।

-सौरभ, सिटी एसपी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें