चर्चा:अब रेल सुगम ऐप से कोयला व्यापारियों की समस्याएं होंगी दूर, डीआरएम ने व्यवसायियों की समस्याएं सुनीं

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • इस दौरान कोयला के लोडिंग में वृद्धि व अनलोडिंग को सुचारू रूप से करने पर चर्चा की

रांची रेलमंडल के डीआरएम नीरज अम्बष्ट गुरुवार को वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से कोयला व्यवसायियों से चर्चा की। आयोजन रांची रेलमंडल पर गठित बहू आयामी बिजनेस डेवलपमेंट यूनिट के अंतर्गत किया गया। इस दौरान कोयला के लोडिंग में वृद्धि व अनलोडिंग को सुचारू रूप से करने पर चर्चा की। साथ ही कोयला व्यवसायियों की समस्याओं से भी अवगत हुए। इसी क्रम में व्यवसायियों को रेल सुगम ऐप की जानकारी दी गई। बताया गया कि इसके माध्यम से भारतीय रेल के गुड्स शेड से संबंधित जानकारी, उपलब्ध सुविधा, भाड़ा गणना सहित जानकारी प्राप्त की जा सकती है।

साथ ही ट्रांसपोर्टर, मजदूर व वेयर हाउस मालिक भी सरल प्रक्रिया से अपना पंजीयन करवा सकते हैं। अंत में रेल प्रशासन ने व्यवसायियों को आश्वस्त किया कि उन्हें कोयला साइडिंग में और आवश्यक सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जाएंगी। वीडियो कांफ्रेंस में व्यवसायियों की ओर से डॉ राजेंद्र रुद्र, संजीव सिन्हा, मनोज निंजा, रघुवंशी के अलावा रेलवे से वरिष्ठ मंडल परिचालन प्रबंधक नीरज कुमार, डीसीएम डॉ देवराज बनर्जी, बीएन शर्मा, विजय कुमार शामिल थे। रांची रेलमंडल में राष्ट्रीय एकता दिवस मनाया गया।

