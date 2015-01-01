पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

NTS एग्जाम:रांची के 36 केंद्रों पर रविवार को होगी परीक्षा, 5933 बच्चे होंगे शामिल

रांची17 मिनट पहले
शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय साधन सह मेधा परीक्षा में शामिल बच्चे।
  • रांची में 1300 बच्चों के लिए सात केंद्र बनाए गए हैं

झारखंड एकेडमिक काउंसिल (JAC) की ओर से रविवार को राष्ट्रीय प्रतिभा खोज परीक्षा (NTSE) का आयोजन किया जाएगा। राज्यभर से इस परीक्षा में 5933 बच्चे शामिल होंगे। इसके लिए रांची में 36 केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। जैक के अधिकारी ने बताया कि परीक्षा की तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों पर कोविड-19 के मानदंडों का पालन करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

सुबह 9 बजे तक परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंचना होगा
रांची में 1300 बच्चों के लिए सात केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। परीक्षा का आयोजन दो सिटिंग में होगी। दोनों शिफ्ट दो-दो घंटे की होगी। पहली सिटिंग 10-12 की होगी। इसके लिए अभ्यर्थियों को नौ बजे ही परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहुंचना होगा। जबकि दूसरी सिटिंग की परीक्षा दोपहर दो बजे से शाम चार बजे तक चलेगी। जैक के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक लगभग 100 फीसदी एडमिट कार्ड डाउनलोड हो गए हैं।

सफल छात्र को दो साल तक मिलेंगे 1250 रुपए
पहले सत्र में मेंटल एबिलिटी के 100 प्रश्न और एप्टीट्यूट के 100 प्रश्न पूछे जायेंगे। प्रत्येक प्रश्नों के सही जवाब के लिए एक अंक मिलेंगे। 10वीं पढ़ने वाले छात्रों को इस परीक्षा को पास करने के बाद 11वीं और 12वीं में प्रत्येक माह 1250 रुपए की छात्रवृत्ति मिलेगी।

मेधा छात्रवृति में 3000 छात्र शामिल
इससे पहले शनिवार को राज्यभर के 26 केंद्रों पर राष्ट्रीय साधन सह मेधा छात्रवृति परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया। JAC के मुताबिक, इसमें राज्य के अलग-अलग परीक्षा केंद्रों पर 3 हजार परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। रांची में तीन केंद्रों पर इस परीक्षा का आयोजन किया गया था। इस परीक्षा का आयोजन नौवीं से 12वीं के छात्रों के लिए किया गया था।

