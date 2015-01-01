पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • On Dhanteras, The Crowd Rose To Shop In The Shops, Many Happy Coincidences Are Being Made On Diwali.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संयोग:धनतेरस पर छाई रौनक, दाेपहर बाद दुकानों में खरीदारी करने के लिए उमड़ी भीड़, दीपावली पर बन रहे कई मंगलकारी संयोग

रांची30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरोना से सुस्त पड़े बाजार को ऊपर उठाने में ग्राहकों का मिला भरपूर साथ
  • दो दिनों में 450 करोड़ रुपए का हुआ कारोबार

धनतेरस के दूसरे दिन भी बाजार में धनवर्षा हुई। कोरोना के कारण सुस्त पड़े बाजार को ऊपर उठाने में ग्राहकों का भरपूर साथ मिला। इस बार धनतेरस पर दो दिन का मुहुर्त होने की वजह से शुक्रवार को भी खरीदारी के लिए लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ी। हालांकि इस दिन गुरुवार की तुलना में सभी सेग्मेंट की बिक्री कम रही। फिर भी होम डिकोर प्रोडक्ट्स, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम्स, ज्वेलरी, बर्तन, मिठाई, दीए, मूर्ति, पटाखे आदि की अच्छी बिक्री रही।

कार व बाइक शोरूम से 1 हजार से अधिक गाड़ियों की डिलीवरी हुई। व्यवसायियों से मिले आंकड़ों के अनुसार धनतेरस के दूसरे दिन रांची में अनुमानत: 150 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार हुआ। यानी दो दिनों में कुल 450 करोड़ रुपए की बिक्री हुई।

व्यवसायी बोले...

धनतेरस के पहले दिन की तुलना में ग्राहकों के उत्साह में रही कमी
धनतेरस के दूसरे दिन बाजार में खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ रही। भारत इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स के संचालक ने बताया कि गुरुवार की तुलना में बिक्री 60% के आसपास रही। त्रिभूवन एंड संस ज्वेलर्स के संचालक प्रदीप कुमार ने कहा बिक्री पिछले साल की तरह रही। मोबाइल वर्ल्ड के संचालक रवि खेमका ने कहा कि इस बार महंगे फोन के खरीदार ज्यादा रहे।

घर को स्वच्छ कर लक्ष्मी-गणेश जी के पूजन से बरसेंगी खुशियां

शास्त्रों में कहा गया है कि जो भी दीपावली को दिन-रात जागरण करके मां लक्ष्मी की पूजा करता है, उसके घर लक्ष्मी का निवास होता है। माना जाता है कि कार्तिक की अमावस्या को अर्धरात्रि के समय लक्ष्मी महारानी सद्गृहस्थों के घर में विचरण करती हैं, इसलिए घर को स्वच्छ, शुद्ध कर दिवाली मनाने से मां लक्ष्मी प्रसन्न होती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें