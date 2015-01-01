पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • On The First Day, One And A Half Lakh Rupees Were Recovered From Those Who Roam Without Masks In Ranchi, 301 People Got Chopped Off

मास्क के लिए रांची में अभियान:रांची में बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले 301 लोगों का कटा चालान; डेढ़ लाख रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला

रांची41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हर चौक पर हो रही है चेकिंग।
  • बिना हेलमेट और मास्क के घूमने वालों के खिलाफ की गई कार्रवाई

रांची में मास्क के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए महाअभियान शुरू हो गया है। बिना मास्क के घूमने वालों से 500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला जा रहा है। पहले ही 301 लोगों से डेढ़ लाख रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला गया। यह अभियान ट्रैफिक पुलिस की तरफ से चलाया जा रहा है। DC छवि रंजन के निर्देश पर रांची के विभिन्न चौक-चौराहों पर अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।

कोरोना संक्रमण में तेजी की आशंका को देखते हुए बिना मास्क के घूमने वालों के खिलाफ सख्ती बढ़ा दी गई है। ऐसे लोगों के लिए रांची शहर में कोविड-19 जांच के लिए दो स्टेटिक सेंटर बनाए गए हैं। इसके अलावा दो और टेस्टिंग सेंटर बनाए जाएंगे। ये सेंटर सैनिक मार्केट रांची और जिला स्कूल शहीद चौक रांची में बनाए जाएंगे। बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों की इन टेस्टिंग सेंटरों में जांच की जाएगी। पॉजिटिव पाए जाने पर उन्हें कोविड केयर सेंटर भेजा जाएगा। इसके अलावा मोबाइल टेस्टिंग वैन के माध्यम से भी बिना मास्क के घूमने वाले लोगों की जांच की जाएगी।

