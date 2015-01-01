पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Jharkhand
  Ranchi
  Only Those Asking For The Sarna Dharma Code Lit The Government's Resolution Letter, Supporters Of Adding Tribal Words Will Celebrate Today

खुशी:सिर्फ सरना धर्म कोड मांगने वालों ने सरकार का संकल्प पत्र जलाया, आदिवासी शब्द जोड़ने के समर्थक आज मनाएंगे जश्न

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • धर्म कोड को लेकर झारखंड के आदिवासी संगठनों में दो फाड़

2021 के जनगणना कॉलम में सरना धर्म कोड के साथ आदिवासी शब्द का भी विकल्प रखने के प्रस्ताव पर झारखंड के आदिवासियों में दो फाड़ हो गया है। विधानसभा में यह प्रस्ताव पारित होने के एक दिन पहले सरना धर्म कोड के समर्थकों ने विरोध स्वरूप सरकार के संकल्प पत्र की प्रतियां जलाई। राष्ट्रीय आदिवासी समाज सरना धर्म रक्षा अभियान के नारायण उरांव, शिवा कच्छप, रवि तिग्गा समेत अन्य ने अरगोड़ा स्थित वीर बुधु भगत चौक पर मंगलवार को संकल्प पत्र जलाते हुए चेतावनी दी कि इस मुद्दे पर सरना समर्थक संगठनों की बैठक 11 नवंबर को हरमू सरना स्थल पर होगी।

अगर प्रस्ताव से आदिवासी शब्द नहीं हटाया गया तो सीएम समेत सभी मंत्रियों का पुतला जलाया जाएगा। वहीं सरना धर्म कोड के साथ आदिवासी शब्द जोड़ने पर एक धड़े ने बुधवार को जश्न मनाने की घोषणा की है। केंद्रीय सरना समिति के अध्यक्ष अजय तिर्की ने कहा कि सरना धर्म कोड के साथ आदिवासी शब्द का प्रस्ताव पारित होने के बाद सिरोम टोली से अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक तक विजय जुलूस निकालेंगे।

विधानसभा में आज धर्म कोड पर प्रस्ताव लाएगी राज्य सरकार
झारखंड विधानसभा के एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र की कार्यवाही बुधवार को 11 बजे से शुरू होगी। इसमें सरकार की ओर से सरना धर्म कोड के साथ आदिवासी शब्द के विकल्प पर प्रस्ताव लाया जाएगा। हालांकि, इस मामले में सत्ता पक्ष के सदस्यों का विरोध भी सामने आ सकता है। उल्लेखनीय है कि कांग्रेस विधायक बंधु तिर्की और इरफान अंसारी ने सीधे तौर पर मुख्यमंत्री से सिर्फ सरना धर्म कोड लागू करने संबंधी प्रस्ताव लाने की बार-बार मांग की है। विपक्ष इस मामले में अब तक चुप है।

