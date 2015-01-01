पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्मृतिशेष:ओपी लाल ने खनन में लगी कंपनियों को मजदूरों के हित में कदम उठाने के लिए किया था प्रेरित

रांची42 मिनट पहले
ओपी लाल
  • वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेता के निधन पर कांग्रेस जनाें ने शाेक व्यक्त किया

कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व मंत्री ओपी लाल का रविवार को रिम्स में निधन हो गया। काेराेना पाॅजिटिव हाेने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। ओपी लाल के निधन पर प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सह राज्य के वित्त तथा खाद्य आपूर्ति मंत्री डॉ. रामेश्वर उरांव, विधायक दल के नेता सह ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री आलमगीर आलम, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री सुबोधकांत, कृषि मंत्री बादल और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता, प्रदेश कांग्रेस प्रभारी आरपीएन सिंह, राजेश ठाकुर, संजय पांडेय, रवींद्र सिंह, आलोक कुमार दूबे, लाल किशोरनाथ शाहदेव, राजेश गुप्ता छोटू, राजीव रंजन प्रसाद, अनादि ब्रह्मा, राकेश सिन्हा आदि ने शोक व्यक्त किया है।

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. रामेश्वर उरांव ने कहा कि ओपी लाल के निधन से पार्टी को अपूरणीय क्षति हुई है। राज्य ने एक महान नेतृत्वकर्ता खो दिया। मंत्री आलमगीर आलम ने दुःख व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि उनके निधन से श्रमिकों ने एक अपने एक मसीहा को खो दिया है। कृषि मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता ने शोक व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि बाघमारा के पूर्व विधायक ओपी लाल के निधन की खबर से वे मर्माहत हैं। स्वास्थ्य मंत्री बन्ना गुप्ता ने कहा कि अभिभावक स्वरूप पूर्व विधायक ओपी लाला का सान्निध्य मिलता रहता था।

अपनी ही सरकार से बगावत कर बैठे थे लाल : मन्नान मल्लिक

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता, पूर्व मंत्री मन्नान मल्लिक ने अपने समकक्ष ओपी लाल की मजदूर आंदोलन के प्रति गंभीरता से जुड़ा एक वाकया सुनाया। कहा- यह बात 1987-88 की है, जब ओपी लाल अविभाजित बिहार में खान एवं भूतत्व मंत्री थे। वे तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री बिंदेश्वरी दुबे के काफी करीबी थे। उस समय काेलियरियाें में काेयला ढुलाई का काम टाेकरियों से हाेता था। मजदूराें का टाेकरी से काफी वजनी काेयला ढाेना लाल काे काफी अमानवीय लगता था।

इस पर मंत्री होने के बावजूद उन्हाेंने अपनी ही सरकार के खिलाफ बगावत का बिगुल फूंक दिया। उनकी मांग थी कि काेयले की ढुलाई टाेकरी की बजाय कन्वेयर बेल्ट के माध्यम से हो या फिर ट्रॉली से कराई जाए। इस मुद्दे को लेकर मंत्री पद तक छोड़ने की बात कह दी थी। उनके विराेध का असर हुआ। एक वर्ष में ही काेयला मंत्रालय ने टोकरी प्रथा बंद कर दी।

अविभाजित बिहार में तीन बार विधायक और मंत्री बने लाल

ओपी लाल ने पिछले पांच दशकों से राजनीतिक और सामाजिक जीवन में कभी भी विश्राम नहीं लिया और बीमार होने के पहले तक भी उन्होंने अपनी सक्रियता बनाए रखी। 1985, 90 और 95 में बाघमारा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से तीन बार विधायक रहे ओपी लाल तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री बिन्देश्वरी दूबे के कार्यकाल में बिहार सरकार में खान एवं भूतत्व राज्य मंत्री, स्वतंत्र प्रभार भी रहे। तब उन्होंने मजदूर हित में कई बड़े काम किए।

लाला भैया का निधन मेरे लिए व्यक्तिगत आघात : सुबोधकांत

पूर्व केन्द्रीय मंत्री सुबोधकांत सहाय ने गहरा शोक व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि महान श्रमिक नेता, पूर्व मंत्री, समर्पित कांग्रेसी पर सबसे बढ़कर चुम्बकीय गुणों से भरपूर एक मिलनसार व्यक्तित्व और मेरे बड़े भैया.. ओमप्रकाश लाल भैया का निधन एक अपूरणीय व्यक्तिगत आघात है। आप हमेशा याद आयेंगे लाला भैया। अत्यंत दुखद.. एक के बाद एक ऐसे व्यक्तित्व छूटते जा रहे हैं।

