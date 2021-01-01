पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान बिल के खिलाफ रांची में भी निकली रैली:बाइक और ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाल संगठनों ने कहा- रांची का युवा भी किसान का समर्थक

रांची42 मिनट पहले
सभी पहले डोरंडा के राजेंद्र चौक पर जमा हुए। यहां से मोरहाबादी के लिए कूच किए - Dainik Bhaskar
  • डोरंडा के राजेंद्र चौक से मोरहाबादी मैदान तक बाइक और ट्रैक्टर से पहुंचे
  • वाम मोर्चा, राजद, ट्रेड यूनियन सिख संगठन के लोग रैली में शामिल हुए

रांची में भी कृषि कानून के विरोध में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली गई। गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर वाम मोर्चा और विभिन्न ट्रेड यूनिनयन के नेताओं ने लगभग 50 बाइक और तीन ट्रैक्टर से रैली निकाले। कुछ इसे तिरंगा यात्रा बता रहे थे। रैली डोरंडा राजेंद्र चौक से शुरू होकर मोरहाबादी मैदान के बापू प्रतिमा पर समाप्त सभी दोपहर 2 बजे राजेंद्र चौक पर जमा हुए और कतराबद्ध होकर मेन रोड, कचहरी रोड, रेडियम रोड होते हुए मोरबाहादी मैदान तक पहुंचे।

आरजेडी के बाइक का जत्था हिनू के बिरसा चौक से डोरंडा के राजेंद्र चौक पहुंचा।
झारखंड सिख फेडरेशन के संयोजक ज्योति सिंह मथारू ने कहा कि किसानों की ट्रैक्टर रैली एक ऐतिहासिक कार्य है। झारखंड में हम तिरंगा यात्रा और बाइक रैली के माध्यम से उन किसानों का समर्थन करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि हमारे अन्नदाता हमारे भगवान हैं हम उनकी जायज मांगों का समर्थन करते हैं। रांची का युवा वर्ग किसानों के साथ है।

राजद की बाइक रैली
वहीं कृषि कानून के विरोध में राजद ने बिरसा चौक से मोरहाबादी तक लगभग 6 किलोमीटर तक मोटरसाइकिल जुलूस निकाला।राजद के सभी कार्यकर्ता पहले हिनू के बिरसा चौक पर जमा हुए। वहां से ये राजेन्द्र चौक पहुंचे और ट्रैक्टर रैली में शामिल हो गए। ट्रैक्टर रैली के साथ ये अल्बर्ट एक्का चौक, कचहरी रोड होते हुए मोरहाबादी मैदान तक पहुंचें।

रैली में विभिन्न ट्रेड यूनियन और संगठन के नेता शामिल थे।
कृषि कानून वापस लो के लगाते रहे नारे
इस दौरान रैली में शामिल युवाओं ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। ये काला कानून वापस लो वापस लो...वापस लो..। किसानों पर लाठी चलाना बंद करो... बंद करो...। खेत हमारा, फसल हमारी दाम तुम्हारा नहीं चलेगा.. नहीं चलेगा..। किसाानों तुम तुम संघर्ष करो, हम तुमरे साथ हैं।
मुल्क बचाने निकले हैं, आओ हमारे साथ चलो के नारे लगा रहे थे।

