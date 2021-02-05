पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड में कोरोना से राहत:प्रदेश में 447 एक्टिव मरीज, 24 जिलों में 10 से भी कम; सिर्फ रांची में ही 201 अस्पताल में भर्ती

रांची
झारखंड तेजी कोरोनामुक्त होने की अग्रसर है। शुक्रवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से जारी आकड़ों के मुताबिक राज्य के 16 ऐसे जिले हैं जहां अब 10 से कम एक्टिव मरीज बचे हैं। इनमें से 8 जिले तो ऐसे हैं जहां 5 से कम एक्टिव केसे हैं। झारखंड का रिकवरी रेट 98.72 फीसदी पर पहुंच गया है। वहीं मृत्यु दर 0.91 फीसदी रह गया है।

शुक्रवार तक झारखंड में 447 एक्टिव मरीज बचे हैं इनमें आधे मरीज यानी 201 बस एक जिले रांची के हैं। इसके अलावा 58 जमशेदपुर और 27 गुमला में हैं। अभी तक झारखंड में कुल 118897 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं जिनमें 117373 मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं। कोरोना से झारखंड में मरने वालों की संख्या 1077 है। राज्य में करोना से सबसे ज्यादा मौत जमशेदपुर में हुआ है। यहं अभी तक कुल 18337 मरीज मिले हैं इनमें 356 मरीज की मौत हुई है। वहीं रांची 32528 मरीज मिले हैं इनमें मात्र 237 मरीजों की मौत हुई है।

मरने वालों में 50 फीसदी लोगों की उम्र 50 साल से ज्यादा
राज्य में 1076 लोगों की मौत हुई है। इसमें 820 (76 फसदी) लोगों की उम्र 50 साल से ज्यादा है। जबकि 536 (50 फीसदी) लोगों की उम्र 51-70 वर्ष के बीच है। इसमें 26 फीसदी ऐसे हैं जिनकी उम्र 7 साल से अधिक है। 31-50 साल के 206 मरीज, 11-30 साल के 46 और 10 वर्ष तक के मात्र 4 मरीजों की मौत हुई है।।

महिला से ज्यादा पुरुषों की हुई है मौत
वहीं राज्य में कोरोन से मरने वालों महिला से ज्यादा पुरुष है। महिला की तुलना में तीन गुणा ज्यादा पुरुष की मौत हुई है। हेल्थ विभाग के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 75 फीसदी पुरुष और 25 फीसदी महिला मरीज की मौत हुई है

