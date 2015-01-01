पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Jharkhand
  • Ranchi
  • Oxygen Ended At Midnight In Kovid Ward, Blood Started Coming Out From The Nose Of The Patients, After The Uproar Of The Family, Open Sleep Management

रिम्स की लापरवाही:कोविड वार्ड में आधी रात को खत्म हुआा ऑक्सीजन, मरीजों के नाक से निकलने लगा खून, परिजनों के हंगामे के बाद खुली प्रबंधन की नींद

रांची19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एजेंसी हर रात स्टॉक में 40 से 50 सिलेंडर रिफिल करती है। (फाइल)
  • हंगामे के लगभग 25 मिनट बाद पेइंग वार्ड के ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर को कोविड आईसीयू में लगाया गया तब जाकर स्थिति कंट्रोल में आई

राज्य के सबसे बड़े अस्पताल रिम्स कोविड वार्ड में बुधवार आधी रात को ऑक्सीजन खत्म हो गया । ऑक्सीजन खत्म होते ही मरीज छटपटाने लगे। वार्ड में अफरा-तफरी मच गई। परिजन हंगामा करने लगे। हंगामे के लगभग 25 मिनट बाद पेइंग वार्ड के ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर को कोविड आईसीयू में लगाया गया तब जाकर स्थिति कंट्रोल में आई।

हाइफ्लो ऑक्सीजन पर थे 20 मरीज
रिम्स प्रबंधन की लापरवाही का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाई जा सकती है कि जिस वार्ड में 20 मीरज हाई फ्लो ऑक्सीजन पर थे उसमें कितना ऑक्सीजन बाकी है इसकी खबर न अस्पताल प्रबंधन को थी और न ही उस वार्ड के इंचार्ज को। जब हंगामा मचा तब पता चला कि वार्ड के ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर में ऑक्सीजन बचा ही नहीं है।

मरीज के परिजनों ने बताई आपबीती
कोरोना संक्रमित गंभीर मरीज के एक परिजन ने बताया कि जब ऑक्सीजन खत्म हुआ तब वह अपने पति के पास ही बैठी थी। ऑक्सीजन खत्म होते ही अचानक उनके पति तड़पने लगे। पांच मिनट के भीतर नाक से खून आना शुरू हो गया था। नर्स को बताने पर एक छोटा ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर लाकर लगाया गया, लेकिन वह भी खाली था। बलून पंप करने के बाद भी वह काम नही कर रहा था। बगैर ऑक्सीजन के वे एक घंटे से अधिक तड़पते रहे।

हर दिन 40-50 सिलिंडर का है खर्च
वहीं पूरी लापरवाही का ठीकरा रिम्स प्रबंधन एजेंसी के मत्थे फोड़ रहा है। रिम्स के चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डा. विवेक कश्यप ने बताया कि एजेंसी यह घटना ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई करने वाली एजेंसी की लापरवाही से हुई है। रात में ऑक्सीजन अचानक खत्म होने से अफरातफरी का माहौल बना हुआ था। उन्होंने बताया कि एजेंसी हर रात स्टॉक में 40 से 50 सिलेंडर रिफिल करती है, लेकिन किन्हीं कारणों से मंगलवार को समय पर सिलेंडर उपलब्ध नही कराया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि इसकी जांच कराकर दोषियों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें