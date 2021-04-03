पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मंत्री ने दिया संकेत:अप्रैल-मई में हाे सकते हैं पंचायत चुनाव, निर्वाचन आयुक्त के याेगदान के बाद तैयारी में आएगी तेजी

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंत्री आलमगीर आलम। - Dainik Bhaskar
मंत्री आलमगीर आलम।

झारखंड में त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव को लेकर हलचल शुरू हो चुकी है। बुधवार को हुई मंत्रिपरिषद की बैठक में हेमंत साेरेन की सरकार ने राज्य के पूर्व मुख्य सचिव डीके तिवारी को राज्य का नया निर्वाचन आयुक्त नियुक्त किया है। एनएन तिवारी के रिटायर हाेने के बाद यह पद गत मई 2020 से ही खाली था। निर्वाचन आयुक्त नियुक्त करने के निर्णय के बाद से झारखंड में त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव का रास्ता साफ हो चुका है। त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव काे लेकर राज्य में अब तैयारी शुरू की जाएगी।

झारखंड सरकार के ग्रामीण विकास मंत्री आलमगीर आलम ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार अप्रैल-मई में पंचायतों के चुनाव करवाएगी। इसको लेकर जल्द प्रक्रिया शुरू होगी, जिसके तहत पंचायतों का डिमार्केशन होगा। साथ ही नए राज्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त के रूप में जब डीके तिवारी योगदान करेंगे, उसके बाद चुनाव को लेकर कवायद तेज की जाएगी। झारखंड अलग राज्य बनने के बाद ये तीसरा पंचायत चुनाव होगा।

कोविड-19 की वजह से पंचायत चुनाव समय पर नहीं हाे सके

राज्य में त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत का कार्यकाल गत जनवरी 2021 के प्रथम सप्ताह में ही समाप्त हाे गया। नया चुनाव नहीं हाे पाने की वजह से त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत राज के सभी निर्वाचित पद विघटित हाे गए। वैसे ताे कोविड-19 की वजह से झारखंड में त्रिस्तरीय पंचायत चुनाव समय पर नहीं हाे सके।

दूसरी ओर चुनाव आयुक्त का पद रिक्त रहने की वजह से भी चुनाव की तैयारियों पर थाेड़ा असर पड़ा है। कहा जा सकता है कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त का पद रिक्त होने की तकनीकी वजहों से पंचायत चुनाव तय समय पर नहीं हो पाया। यह बाधा अब दूर हाे गई है।

पदाें के विघटन के बाद की गई वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था

त्रिस्तरीय पंचायती राज व्यवस्था के निर्वाचित पदाें के विघटित हाेने के बाद राज्य सरकार की ओर से त्रिस्तरीय पंचायती राज व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के लिए वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की गई है। इसमें सरकार की ओर से तीनाें स्तर पर कार्यकारी समिति की वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था की गई है। तीनाें स्तर पर कार्यकारी समितियाें में निवर्तमान निर्वाचित प्रतिनिधियों काे भी शामिल किया गया है।

इसके अलावा सरकारी कर्मी और सरकारी अफसर भी इन समितियाें में शामिल किए गए हैं, ताकि समितियाें द्वारा खर्च पर निगरानी और नियंत्रण सही रहे। कार्यकारी समितियाें के गठन की वजह से त्रिस्तरीय पंचायती राज व्यवस्था के आधार पर विकास कार्याें के लिए राशि मिलती रहेगी। इससे विकास कार्य बाधित नहीं हाेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें