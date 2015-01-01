पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम ने दी सहमति:राज्य के 24 न्यायमंडलों में अधिनियम से जुड़े 1953 वाद लंबित, एसटी-एससी से जुड़े मामलों के तेजी से निबटारे के लिए 20 स्पेशल कोर्ट खुलेंगे

रांची30 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • लॉकडाउन की वजह से नवनिर्मित कॉलेज में आधारभूत संरचना के कुछ कार्य होने शेष हैं

अनुसूचित जाति और अनुसूचित जनजाति (अत्याचार निवारण) अधिनियम के अधीन दर्ज वादों के त्वरित निष्पादन के लिए रांची, हजारीबाग, धनबाद और देवघर को छोड़कर सभी न्यायमंडलों में विशेष न्यायालय गठित किए जाएंगे। उक्त चार जिलों में पहले ही विशेष न्यायालय का गठन किया जा चुका है। इन न्यायमंडलों को छोड़कर अन्य 20 न्यायमंडलों में विशेष न्यायालय के गठन को लेकर विधि विभाग के प्रस्ताव को मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने मंजूरी दी है।

किस न्यायमंडल में कितने वाद हैं लंबित

राज्य के 24 न्यायमंडलों में अनुसूचित जाति एवं अनुसूचित जनजाति (अत्याचार निवारण) अधिनियम के तहत कुल 1953 वाद लंबित हैं। इस साल 31 जुलाई तक बोकारो में 30, चतरा में 51, चाईबासा में 34, पलामू में 218, देवघर में 77, धनबाद में 321, दुमका में 46, गढ़वा में 138, गिरिडीह में 163, गोड्डा में 71, गुमला में 61, हजारीबाग में 208, जमशेदपुर में 39, जामताड़ा मे 42, खूंटी में 9, कोडरमा में 5, लातेहार मे 51, लोहरदगा में 27, पाकुड़ में 28, रामगढ़ में 58, रांची में 187, साहेबगंज में 60, सरायकेला में 24 और सिमडेगा में 5 वाद लंबित हैं।

एनएमसी तीनों मेडिकल कॉलेज में नामांकन की अनुमति दे : मुख्यमंत्री

मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन ने नेशनल मेडिकल काउंसिल के अध्यक्ष को पत्र लिख कर दुमका, हजारीबाग और पलामू के तीन मेडिकल कॉलेजों में मेडिकल के नए छात्रों के नामांकन पर रोक नहीं लगाने की मांग की है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा है कि इस निर्णय पर काउंसिल पुनर्विचार करे, ताकि राज्य के योग्य छात्रों के भविष्य की रक्षा हो सके। उल्लेखनीय है कि इन तीनों मेडिकल कॉलेजों में एमबीबीएस की 100-100 सीटों पर नामांकन होना है। एनईईटी द्वारा रिजल्ट जारी किए जाने के बाद सत्र 2020-21 के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुरू हो चुकी है। लेकिन एनएमसी द्वारा तीनों नवनिर्मित मेडिकल कॉलेजों में आधारभूत संरचना और फैकल्टी की कमी बता कर नए नामांकन लेने से रोक दिया गया है।

दावा... 30 नवंबर तक कमियों को पूरा करेगी सरकार

मुख्यमंत्री ने अपने पत्र में कहा है कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा तीनों मेडिकल कॉलेजों के लिए 340 करोड़ की राशि रिलीज की जा चुकी है। राज्य सरकार भी मैचिंग ग्रांट के रूप में 392.88 करोड़ दे चुकी है। इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर का काम पिछले साल ही पूरा हो चुका है। अब केवल फर्निशिंग का काम बाकी है। लॉकडाउन की वजह से नवनिर्मित कॉलेज में आधारभूत संरचना के कुछ कार्य होने शेष हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने यह भी आश्वस्त किया है कि यह 30 नवंबर तक पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। इसी तरह सीनियर व जूनियर रेजिडेंट और पारा मेडिकल स्टाफ की नियुक्ति भी कर ली जाएगी। एसोसिएट प्रोफेसर और प्रोफेसर की नियुक्ति में थोड़ी परेशानी हो रही है, क्योंकि पिछड़े जिलों में कोई भी सीनियर चिकित्सक जाने को तैयार नहीं है। फिर भी राज्य सरकार वहां इनकी नियुक्ति के लिए नियमावली में परिवर्तन करने जा रही है।

