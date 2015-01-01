पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोल इंडिया के चेयरमैन प्रमोद अग्रवाल बोले:आजादी की लड़ाई में योगदान देने वाले समाज के लोग आज भी गुमनाम

रांची41 मिनट पहले
मारवाड़ी भवन में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में कोल इंडिया के चेयरमैन को सम्मानित करते समाज के लोग।
  • दो दिवसीय अखिल भारतवर्षीय मारवाड़ी सम्मेलन का समापन
  • स्कूल और हॉस्पिटल निर्माण पर ज्यादा ध्यान देने की जरूरत
  • मारवाड़ी समाज ने जो कार्य किए उसके अनुसार उसे उपलब्धि नहीं मिली

कोल इंडिया के चेयरमैन प्रमोद अग्रवाल ने कहा कि आजादी के आंदोलन में मारवाड़ी समाज ने जो कार्य किए उसके अनुसार उसे उपलब्धि नहीं मिली। चाहे जमनालाल बजाज हों या समाज के कितने ही क्रांतिकारी, जिन्होंने तन-मन और धन देश के लिए न्योछावर कर दिया। आज वे गुमनामी के अंधेरे में हैं। विषम परिस्थितियों में भी हमारा समाज सेवा कार्यों से लगातार जुड़ा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि इतने वर्षों बाद भी मारवाड़ी समाज राजनीतिक दृष्टि से जिस मुकाम पर होना चाहिए था, नहीं पहुंच पाया है।

उन्होंने समाज का आह्वाण किया कि समय को देखते हुए समाज सेवा की दिशा में कुछ परिवर्तन करने की जरूरत है। परिस्थितियों में हुए बदलाव को देखते हुए अब स्कूल और हॉस्पिटल निर्माण पर ज्यादा ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। वह रविवार को मारवाड़ी भवन में आयोजित अखिल भारतवर्षीय मारवाड़ी सम्मेलन के राष्ट्रीय अधिवेशन के अंतिम दिन खुले सत्र में बतौर मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर संबोधित कर रहे थे।

औद्योगिक समृद्धि व रचनात्मक कार्यों में समाज का पूरा योगदान: हरिवंश

मुख्य अतिथि राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश नारायण सिंह ने कहा कि मारवाड़ी समाज पूरे देश में सामाजिक संस्कारों में रचा बसा है। इस समाज के लोग देश के जिस हिस्से में जाकर बसे वहां की स्थानीय संस्कृति को बढ़ाने का काम किया। औद्योगिक समृद्धि और रचनात्मक कार्यों में पूरा योगदान दिया।

प्राकृतिक आपदाओं में बढ़-चढ़ कर सहभागिता निभाई। इस समाज को जितना सम्मान मिलना चाहिए था, पूर्ववर्ती सरकारों ने उपेक्षा की। यह तय है कि प्रधानमंत्री का आत्मनिर्भर बनना मारवाड़ी समाज पर ही निर्भर करता है।

समाज के जरूरतमंदों के लिए बनेगा चिकित्सा कोष: संजय

राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष गोवर्धन प्रसाद गाड़ोदिया ने संजय हरलालका को राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री बनाए जाने की घोषणा की। संजय हरलालका ने मनोनयन के बाद कहा कि वह अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान समाज के बीच जाकर तन मन से कार्य करेंगे।

प्रांतीय अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश अग्रवाल ने कहा कि समाज के वैसे लोग जिन्हें उचित चिकित्सा की जरूरत है, उनके लिए एक चिकित्सा कोष बनाने की योजना है। एक चिकित्सा सेल भी गठित की जाएगी। स्वागताध्यक्ष विनय सरावगी ने राजस्थानी भाषा को संविधान की आठवीं अनुसूची में शामिल करवाकर संवैधानिक मान्यता प्रदान करने की मांग रखी।

समाज की प्रगति के लिए युवा आगे आएं दायित्व निभाएं: सुरेश

कार्यक्रम का संचालन करते हुए स्वागतमंत्री सुरेश चंद्र अग्रवाल ने कहा कि मारवाड़ी समाज हर क्षेत्र में प्रगति कर रहा है इसे जारी रखने के लिए युवाओं की जरूरत है क्योंकि युवा शक्ति ही राष्ट्र की शक्ति होती है। धन्यवाद ज्ञापन करते हुए प्रांतीय महासचिव पवन शर्मा ने कहा कि दुनिया के सबसे बड़े जनतांत्रिक देश के रूप में भारत की प्रतिष्ठा सर्वमान्य है।

कार्यक्रम मे भागचंद पोद्दार ,राज कुमार केडिया, चंडी प्रसाद डालमिया, रतन बंका, राज पुरोहित, पवन गोयनका, अमित शर्मा, मनोज बजाज, पवन पोद्दार, रवि शंकर शर्मा, कमल केडिया, सुनील केडिया, अशोक नारसरिया,ललित पोद्दार, विनोद जैन, सुरेंद्र अग्रवाल, रोहित सारडा, विष्णु प्रसाद,कौशल राजगढ़िया, अमित चौधरी, प्रमोद बाजल, निर्मल बुधिया, बासुदेव प्रसाद गुटगुटिया समेत कई प्रतिनिधि शामिल हुए।

