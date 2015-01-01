पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चौकसी:पुलिस मुख्यालय ने सभी एसपी को दिया आदेश, त्योहार में भीड़ व सुनसान जगहों पर विशेष नजर रखेगी पुलिस

रांचीएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • यह भी कहा गया है कि दीपावली व धनतेरस को लेकर देर रात तक बाजार में खरीदारों की भीड़ रहती है

पुलिस मुख्यालय ने सभी जिलों के एसपी-एसएसपी को निर्देश जारी किया है कि दीपावली व धनतेरस के दौरान राज्य में विधि व्यवस्था को बनाए रखने के लिए राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का अनुपालन कराया जाए। यह भी कहा गया है कि दीपावली व धनतेरस को लेकर देर रात तक बाजार में खरीदारों की भीड़ रहती है।

इसी दौरान कई बार देखा गया है कि आपराधिक तत्व सक्रिय रहते हैं। उनपर विशेष नजर रखने की जरूरत है। ताकि आम लोगो को किसी भी तरह की परेशानी नहीं हो। त्योहारों में सभी जिलों में गश्त तेज करने व चौकस रहने का भी निर्देश जारी किया गया है।

पटाखा बिक्री पर रोक का कोई निर्देश नहीं
राज्य सरकार से जारी दिशा-निर्देश में सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पटाखा फोड़ने पर प्रतिबंध है। पटाखा बिकेगा या नहीं इसका जिक्र नहीं है। इधर, तय स्थानों पर पटाखा की दुकानें सज चुकी हैं।

