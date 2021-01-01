पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Policemen Will Go Door to door To Verify Tenants And Fill Up Forms, City Neighborhoods Divided Into 150 Beats, Responsibility To 300 Policemen

मकान मालिकों को सहूलियत:पुलिसवाले घर-घर जाकर किराएदारों का करेंगे सत्यापन और भरवाएंगे फॉर्म, 150 बीट मेें बांटे गए शहर के मुहल्ले, 300 पुलिसकर्मियों को जिम्मेदारी

रांची2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • दुर्व्यवहार के डर से थाना नहीं जाते थे मकान मालिक, इसलिए पुलिस ने उठाया यह कदम
  • ये लोग अपने-अपने निर्धारित क्षेत्र (बीट) में जाकर किराए पर घर देनेवाले मकान मालिकों को आवेदन फाॅर्म देंगे

पुलिस ने शहर में किराए पर रहकर आपराधिक घटनाओं को अंजाम देनेवालों पर लगाम लगाने की तैयारी कर ली है। इसके लिए 300 पुलिसकर्मियाें के बीच शहर के 150 बीट बांटे गए हैं। इनमें 150 एएसआई व 150 जवान हैं। ये लोग अपने-अपने निर्धारित क्षेत्र (बीट) में जाकर किराए पर घर देने वाले मकान मालिकों को आवेदन फाॅर्म देंगे।

सिटी एसपी साैरभ ने बताया कि एसएसपी सुरेंद्र कुमार झा 10 फरवरी से पहले इन पुलिसकर्मियों काे ब्रिफिंग कर सत्यापन शुरू करने का आदेश देंगे। बिना सत्यापन के अगर काेई मकान मालिक अपने घर में किराएदार रखता है और यदि वह आपराधिक किस्म का व्यक्ति पाया जाता है, ताे मकान मालिक पर विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

बुजुर्गों को सहूलियत

राजधानी में बहुत से बुजुर्ग ऐसे हैं, जिनके बच्चे बाहर रहते हैं। ऐसे लोग अपने मकानों को किराए पर दिए हुए हैं, ये लोग इस बात से अंजान हैं कि उनका किराएदार क्या करता है। किराएदारों के वेरिफिकेशन का नियम जानते हुए भी ये लोग भय से पहले थाना नहीं जाते थे, लेकिन इन्हें नए नियम से सहूलियत होगी।

मकान मालिकाें काे परेशानी न हाे इसका रखना है विशेष ध्यान

किराएदार सत्यापन के दाैरान मकान मालिक काे काेई परेशानी न हाे, इस पर विशेष ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। यही वजह है कि पुलिसकर्मी घर-घर जाकर यह जानकारी जुटाएंगे कि किनके-किनके यहां किराएदार हैं। सभी बीट काे एक स्थायी मोबाइल नंबर उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा, ताकि कोई जरूरत पड़ने पर मकान मालिक आसानी से संबंधित बीट पुलिस अफसर से संपर्क कर सके। वहीं, बीट पुलिस के जवानाें काे भी अपने रजिस्टर में सभी मकान मालिकों व किराएदारों का पूरा ब्याेरा रखना है, ताकि जरूरत पड़ने पर आसानी से संपर्क किया जा सके।

पहले भी दिया गया था आदेश

दो साल पहले भी किराएदाराें का सत्यापन कराने का आदेश मकान मालिकाें काे आदेश दिया गया था। इसके लिए एक फाॅर्मेट जारी किया गया था, जिसे सभी थानों काे उपलब्ध कराया गया था, ताकि वहां आकर मकान मालिक खुद सत्यापन फाॅर्म ले जा सकें। हालांकि, इसमें न तो किसी मकान मालिक ने या किसी थानेदार ने ही रुचि दिखाई।

किराएदार बनकर रह रहे अपराधी, इसलिए बीट व्यवस्था

  • 21 अगस्त 2020- पीएलएफआई उग्रवादी परमेश्वर गोप टाटीसिलवे से गिरफ्तार हुआ था। यहां भाड़ा पर रहता था।
  • 29 अगस्त 2020- पीएलएफआई उग्रवादी विनय तिग्गा, कचना पाहन लोअर चुटिया में किराए के घर से पकड़े गए थे।
  • 12 जुलाई 2020- चुटिया पावर हाउस के पास किराए के घर में रहने वाले अपराधी अमन शाव गिराेह के 5 शूटराें काे पिस्टल के साथ पुलिस ने पकड़ा था। इसी प्रकार राजधानी में सालभर में 25 से अधिक अपराधी पकड़े गए, जो किराएदार बनकर रह रहे थे।
