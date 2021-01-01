पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाह-वाही:प्रधानमंत्री ने बाल पुरस्कार विजेताओं से की बात, पूछा-खेल में क्या लक्ष्य है, झारखंड की सविता बाेलीं-ओलिंपिक में गाेल्ड जीतना चाहती हूं

रांची3 घंटे पहले
  • सविता ने कहा कि कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय विद्यालय में पढ़ते हुए मुझे तीरंदाजी की प्रेरणा मिली

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोमवार को 32 बाल पुरस्कार विजेताओं से वीडियाे काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए बात की। कहा- ‘इतनी कम उम्र में आपने जो काम किया है वो हैरान करने वाला है। लोग आपकी खूब वाह-वाही करेंगे। ध्यान रखना कि तारीफ में भटककर उद्देश्य और काम न रुक जाएं।’ प्रधानमंत्री ने झारखंड के साेनाहातू के टंगटंग निवासी सविता से पूछा-आपकाे खेल में आगे बढ़ने का विचार कहां से आया? आपने कैसे मन बनाया कि आर्चरी में आगे बढ़ना है? आप बताएं ताकि देश के बच्चे जान सकें कि झारखंड की बेटी कैसे पराक्रम कर रही है।

सविता ने कहा कि कस्तूरबा गांधी आवासीय विद्यालय में पढ़ते हुए मुझे तीरंदाजी की प्रेरणा मिली। प्रधानमंत्री ने पूछा कि आपने देश के लिए मेडल भी लाना शुरू कर दिया है। आगे आपका क्या लक्ष्य है, कहां तक खेलना है? इस पर सविता ने कहा कि मैं अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर मेडल जीतना चाहती हूं। प्रधानमंत्री ने पूछा ओलंपिक में? सविता ने कहा- हां, ओलिंपिक में गाेल्ड मेडल जीतना चाहती हूं। राष्ट्रगान का धुन बजता है तो गौरव महसूस करती हूं। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि खेल के क्षेत्र में झारखंड की बेटियां कमाल कर रही हैं।

पीएम ने पूछा- मम्मी-पापा भी खेलते हैं

प्रधानमंत्री- आपके साथ कौन-कौन आए हैं?
सविता- मम्मी और पापा।
प्रधानमंत्री- मम्मी-पापा भी खेलते थे क्या?
सविता- नहीं, आर्चरी की शुरुआत मैंने खुद की है।
प्रधानमंत्री- बाहर जाना होता है तो मम्मी-पापा को चिंता तो नहीं होती?
सविता- माता-पिता को किसी तरह की कोई चिंता नहीं होती है, मैं कोच के साथ ही बाहर जाती हूं।

